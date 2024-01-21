Pakistani Ambassador Hosts Dinner For Akhuwat Foundation
Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2024 | 12:10 AM
ZURICH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to Switzerland Aamir Shouket hosted a dinner on Friday night in Zurich for the Akhuwat Foundation.
According to a post of the ambassador on X, about 150 people representing Pakistani diaspora and other Swiss guests attended the event here.
Dr Amjad Saqib, Chairman Akhuwat Foundation briefed the audience on work his organisation is doing to alleviate poverty in Pakistan.
