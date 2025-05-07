- Home
- World
- Pakistani-American political group slams India's attack on Pakistan; seeks South Asian peace
Pakistani-American Political Group Slams India's Attack On Pakistan; Seeks South Asian Peace
Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2025 | 03:10 PM
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) A prominent Pakistani-American political group has strongly condemned India's unprovoked attacks on Pakistan and urged the United States and the world community to take steps to promote peace in South Asia.
"This act is a serious threat to regional stability and a direct violation of international norms and Pakistan's sovereignty," the American-Pakistan Public Affairs Committee (APPAC) said in a statement on Tuesday.
The committee expressed its deep concern over the loss of innocent lives, as also over the escalating tensions between two nuclear-armed states.
It urged the Trump administration, members of Congress, and the broader international community to immediately take all measures to prevent further escalation and to hold India accountable.
India has acted irresponsibly and has no regard for international law or the norms, the statement said.
Highlighting Indian intelligence agency RAW's targeted assassinations across the world -- in countries such as Canada, U.K. and Pakistan, the committee said that India has been caught red-handed in the U.S. plotting to kill American citizens and its officials were charged by the Department of Justice.
India, it added, has supported terrorist organizations in Afghanistan to destabilize Pakistan, and this must end now.
"This attack is not just an assault on Pakistan—it's an assault on peace in South Asia," said Dr. Pervaiz Iqbal, President of APPAC.
Dr. Ijaz Ahmed, Chairperson of APPAC, said, "The United States must act as a voice of reason and responsibility and engage both countries in constructive dialogue to further stability and prosperity in South Asia."
The committee reaffirmed its longstanding position that sustainable peace in the region requires an honest and just resolution of core disputes, especially Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with international law and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.
The committee stands in solidarity and peace with the people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir during this critical time and calls for renewed efforts toward diplomacy, de-escalation, and mutual respect between the two nations.
"The South Asian region suffers from poverty, poor healthcare and debilitating civil infrastructure", the committee said.
APPAC urged India, Pakistan and other regional powers to de-escalate and refocus on the real regional problems.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack
More Stories From World
-
Pakistani-American political group slams India's attack on Pakistan; seeks South Asian peace4 minutes ago
-
China ready to play constructive role in easing India-Pakistan tension24 minutes ago
-
Pakistani-American political group slams India's attack on Pakistan; seeks South Asian peace1 hour ago
-
Uzbekistan, South Korea launch joint projects3 hours ago
-
India's military strikes in Pakistan regrettable: China3 hours ago
-
Uzbekistan, Poland enhance collaboration6 hours ago
-
Pakistan envoy briefs top UN leaders on India's 'blatant aggression'7 hours ago
-
Trump calls India's missile strikes on Pakistan' a shame'; UN chief 'very concerned'10 hours ago
-
Pakistan Embassy organizes introductory event for book titled "The Security Imperative: Pakistan's ..15 hours ago
-
Ambassador Rahim Qureshi meets senior Belgian journalist16 hours ago
-
Czech court temporarily halts nuclear plant signing with S. Korea: reports21 hours ago
-
Gabonese President appoints VP, forms new govt22 hours ago