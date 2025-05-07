NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) A prominent Pakistani-American political group has strongly condemned India's unprovoked attacks on Pakistan and urged the United States and the world community to take steps to promote peace in South Asia.

"This act is a serious threat to regional stability and a direct violation of international norms and Pakistan's sovereignty," the American-Pakistan Public Affairs Committee (APPAC) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The committee expressed its deep concern over the loss of innocent lives, as also over the escalating tensions between two nuclear-armed states.

It urged the Trump administration, members of Congress, and the broader international community to immediately take all measures to prevent further escalation and to hold India accountable.

India has acted irresponsibly and has no regard for international law or the norms, the statement said.

Highlighting Indian intelligence agency RAW's targeted assassinations across the world -- in countries such as Canada, U.K. and Pakistan, the committee said that India has been caught red-handed in the U.S. plotting to kill American citizens and its officials were charged by the Department of Justice.

India, it added, has supported terrorist organizations in Afghanistan to destabilize Pakistan, and this must end now.

"This attack is not just an assault on Pakistan—it's an assault on peace in South Asia," said Dr. Pervaiz Iqbal, President of APPAC.

Dr. Ijaz Ahmed, Chairperson of APPAC, said, "The United States must act as a voice of reason and responsibility and engage both countries in constructive dialogue to further stability and prosperity in South Asia."

The committee reaffirmed its longstanding position that sustainable peace in the region requires an honest and just resolution of core disputes, especially Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with international law and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The committee stands in solidarity and peace with the people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir during this critical time and calls for renewed efforts toward diplomacy, de-escalation, and mutual respect between the two nations.

"The South Asian region suffers from poverty, poor healthcare and debilitating civil infrastructure", the committee said.

APPAC urged India, Pakistan and other regional powers to de-escalate and refocus on the real regional problems.

APP/ift