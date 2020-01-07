UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani-American Woman Elected Mayor Of Cambridge, A Key US City

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 08:04 PM

Pakistani-American woman elected mayor of Cambridge, a key US city

Sumbul Siddiqui, a Pakistani-American legal aid attorney, has been elected as mayor of Cambridge, a city in the U.S. state of Massachusetts, winning confidence of her fellow city councilors

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Sumbul Siddiqui, a Pakistani-American legal aid attorney, has been elected as mayor of Cambridge, a city in the U.S. state of Massachusetts, winning confidence of her fellow city councilors.

"I'm committed to equity, inclusivity. and putting others first. That is exactly what I will strive to do for the next two years as your mayor," she said, while promising that her office will open to all.

Pakistani-Americans congratulated Ms. Siddiqui on her elevation to the leadership position as mayor of the important city.

According to The Boston Globe, Sumbul Siddiqui is the first-ever Muslim woman elected as mayor of Cambridge.

Another Pakistani-American Sadaf Jaffer earned accolades by becoming mayor of Montgomery township in New Jersey last year.

Siddiqui is a long time Cambridge resident, and brings her expertise as a legal aid attorney to the Council. She holds a BA in Public Policy from Brown University and a law degree from Northwestern Pritzker school of Law.

According to her biography on the City Council website, Ms. Siddiqui moved to the United States at the age of 2 with her parents and twin brother from Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Cambridge Montgomery Boston United States Women Muslim All From

Recent Stories

HBMSU, Alexandria University to enrich smart learn ..

6 minutes ago

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City’s Emergency Depart ..

6 minutes ago

Human Rights & Minorities Affair minister grieved ..

2 minutes ago

Middle East's peace, stability vital to the world: ..

2 minutes ago

Sufi musical evening at Pakistan National Council ..

2 minutes ago

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condoles death of Dr Irshad ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.