Pakistani-American woman elected mayor of Cambridge, a key US city

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Sumbul Siddiqui, a Pakistani-American legal aid attorney, has been elected as mayor of Cambridge, a city in the U.S. state of Massachusetts, winning confidence of her fellow city councilors.

"I'm committed to equity, inclusivity. and putting others first. That is exactly what I will strive to do for the next two years as your mayor," she said, while promising that her office will open to all.

Pakistani-Americans congratulated Ms. Siddiqui on her elevation to the leadership position as mayor of the important city.

According to The Boston Globe, Sumbul Siddiqui is the first-ever Muslim woman elected as mayor of Cambridge.

Another Pakistani-American Sadaf Jaffer earned accolades by becoming mayor of Montgomery township in New Jersey last year.

Siddiqui is a long time Cambridge resident, and brings her expertise as a legal aid attorney to the Council. She holds a BA in Public Policy from Brown University and a law degree from Northwestern Pritzker school of Law.

According to her biography on the City Council website, Ms. Siddiqui moved to the United States at the age of 2 with her parents and twin brother from Karachi.