Pakistani Astronaut To Join China Space Station As Payload Specialist In Future

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2025 | 10:30 AM

Pakistani astronaut to join China Space Station as payload specialist in future

JIQUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) on Wednesday said that following the signing of a cooperation agreement between China and Pakistan at the end of February, the selection process for Pakistani astronauts is now underway.

Similar to the selection process for Chinese astronauts, it consists of three stages: preliminary selection, secondary selection, and final selection. The preliminary selection is being conducted in Pakistan, while the secondary and final stages will take place in China, CMSA spokesman Lin Xiqiang said in response to a question asked by APP at a press conference held at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

Ultimately, two Pakistani astronauts will be chosen to undergo training in China, he added.

According to the flight mission plans for the China Space Station and the progress of international cooperation, one Pakistani astronaut will participate in a joint spaceflight mission as a payload specialist. In addition to daily crew duties, the astronaut will also be responsible for operating scientific experiments on behalf of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, China is in discussions with other countries regarding their astronauts' participation in missions to the China Space Station, with further updates to be released at an appropriate time.

APP/asg

