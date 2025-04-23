Pakistani Astronaut To Join China Space Station As Payload Specialist In Future
Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2025 | 10:30 AM
JIQUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) on Wednesday said that following the signing of a cooperation agreement between China and Pakistan at the end of February, the selection process for Pakistani astronauts is now underway.
Similar to the selection process for Chinese astronauts, it consists of three stages: preliminary selection, secondary selection, and final selection. The preliminary selection is being conducted in Pakistan, while the secondary and final stages will take place in China, CMSA spokesman Lin Xiqiang said in response to a question asked by APP at a press conference held at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.
Ultimately, two Pakistani astronauts will be chosen to undergo training in China, he added.
According to the flight mission plans for the China Space Station and the progress of international cooperation, one Pakistani astronaut will participate in a joint spaceflight mission as a payload specialist. In addition to daily crew duties, the astronaut will also be responsible for operating scientific experiments on behalf of Pakistan.
Meanwhile, China is in discussions with other countries regarding their astronauts' participation in missions to the China Space Station, with further updates to be released at an appropriate time.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025
New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner
Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat capsize
Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock
Measles claims life of one more child in Husri
Over 100,000 children vaccinated on 2nd day of polio drive
Gold hits record, stocks diverge as Trump fuels Fed fears
Gaza's hunger crisis worsens as Israeli blockade of all aid stretches into 50th ..
All out efforts being made to strengthen democratic system: Minister of State fo ..
Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrest street crime suspect
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan felicitates Zimbabwe's 45th Indepe ..
More Stories From World
-
Pakistani astronaut to join China Space Station as payload specialist in future1 minute ago
-
Trump's administration moves to ban artificial food dyes1 minute ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 result8 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results8 hours ago
-
Spain's royals to attend Pope Francis funeral: palace10 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Turkiye vow to strengthen partnership for regional peace, development10 hours ago
-
Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat capsize11 hours ago
-
Gaza's hunger crisis worsens as Israeli blockade of all aid stretches into 50th day: UN11 hours ago
-
Table of IMF economic growth forecasts11 hours ago
-
Spain's royals to attend Pope Francis funeral: palace12 hours ago
-
CM Bugti inaugurates automated financial management system13 hours ago
-
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq arrives Madina Munawwarah13 hours ago