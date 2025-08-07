Pakistani Athletes Ready To Shine At World Games 2025 In Chengdu
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Three Pakistani athletes are set to showcase their skills at the 12th World Games 2025, which kicked off today in Chengdu, China. The prestigious 11-day event, organized by the International World Games Association (IWGA), will run until August 17, featuring a thrilling lineup of non-Olympic sports.
This year marks a historic milestone as mainland China hosts the World Games for the first time. Notably, it is only the third time in the event's history since 1981 that the multi-sport competition is being held in Asia. Chengdu, the vibrant capital of Sichuan province, is renowned for its Research Base for Giant Panda Breeding and its dynamic blend of tradition and modernity.
With over 4,000 athletes from more than 100 countries and regions competing across 34 sports, 60 disciplines and 256 events, the games promise an exhilarating display of global talent. Pakistan's contingent will participate in disciplines including squash, one of the country's strongest sports.
Pakistani Consul General in Chengdu, Tanvir A. Bhatti, attended today's opening ceremony and lauded the organizers for their flawless execution and world-class facilities. As the competition unfolds, all eyes will be on the athletes as they strive for excellence on this global stage.
"I congratulate the organizers for their outstanding efforts in hosting this spectacular event," said the Consul General in an interview with China Economic Net. "It is an honor to witness the opening ceremony and cheer for our talented athletes. May their dedication and passion bring pride to Pakistan and inspire future generations in sports."
He also emphasized that the World Games presents a golden opportunity to deepen Pakistan-China strategic cooperation, strengthen people-to-people bonds and foster greater sports and youth exchanges between China and Pakistan.
APP/asg
