Pakistani Athletes To Participate In Asian Winter Games In Harbin, China
Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2025 | 02:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Pakistan's national contingent will participate in the 9th Asian Winter Games set to begin in Harbin, China from Friday.
The athletes, brimming with excitement and determination, will compete in various winter sports disciplines, marking another milestone for the country presence in international winter competitions.
Alpine skier Mohammad Karim told China Economic Net (CEN) that he has represented Pakistan in three Winter Olympics, and this time, he will be competing in the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin.
We are very happy to be participating in our brotherly country. We are hopeful that the competitions will be very good. My last experience in Beijing was great, and I am hopeful that these upcoming games will be a great experience as well, he added.
Cross-country skier Mohammad Shabbir also expressed his hope for a strong performance in China. He will be in action from February 8 to 12.
The event, scheduled from February 7 to 14, will bring together top winter sports athletes from across Asia. Pakistan six-member contingent will be led by Air Commodore Asghar Jameel, consisting of two athletes, a coach, and officials.
The team coach and Pakistan first Winter Olympian, Mohammad Abbas, who hails from Gilgit-Baltistan, said that they are well-prepared and hopeful of bringing glory to the country. We are going to participate in the 9th Asian Winter Games, which will be held in our friendly country, China, he said.
Harbin, known for its world-class winter sports infrastructure, is hosting the games for the second time. With China expertise in organizing large-scale sporting events, the competition promises to be a thrilling spectacle.
President, Asif Ali Zardari, is also expected to attend the inaugural ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin.
