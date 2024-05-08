Pakistani Beef Promoted In Pakistan National Pavilion To Tap China's Market
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) In an effort to promote Pakistani beef in Southwest China, the Pakistan National Pavilion in Chengdu, capital city Sichuan province southwest China has recently showcased a batch of heat-treated Pakistani beef.
The batch of Pakistani beef weighed 500 kilogrammes and served as samples for wholesalers and distributors in China's southwest provinces of Yunnan, Guizhou and Sichuan, Liu Jun, CEO of Chengdu Xiyixi Trade Company, the operator of the Pakistani national pavilion, told China Economic Net (CEN) in a telephone interview.
According to data from the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC), a total of $514,252 worth of Pakistani beef was imported to China in the first quarter of 2024, only a tiny portion of the multi-billion-dollar total value of all beef imports.
Despite the relatively modest volume, the pavilion operator expresses confidence as the Pakistani beef has sparked interest among distributors. A lot of wholesalers have come here for the Pakistani beef.
The other day, a distributor pre-ordered two tons of Pakistani beef with me after trying a box of samples, Liu told CEN.
The current phase is designed to test market response to the quality and taste of Pakistani beef and imports could be scaled up significantly depending on the market's response, said Liu.
For the next step, Liu plans to forge collaboration with Pakistani suppliers. "We will work to invite Pakistani beef suppliers to set up offices at the pavilion for direct interactions and streamlined trade process," noted Liu.
Pakistani heat-treated beef was granted access to the Chinese market in June 2023, and the first batch of Pakistani beef was imported to China in January 2024.
Inaugurated in 2023, The Pakistani National Pavilion in Chengdu is designed to showcase agricultural and cultural products from Pakistan and it serves as a platform for Pakistani businesses aiming to penetrate the Chinese market.
