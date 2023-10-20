Pakistani body dedicated to promoting education receives 2023 Library of Congress Literacy Award

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) A Pakistani organization working to expand literacy and promote reading has won the 2023 Literacy Award of the library of Congress, the research arm of the U.S. Congress, for successfully implementing literacy programmes across Pakistan.

The Islamabad-based ‘Pakistan Alliance for Girls Education’ (PAGE) was among 15 top organizations from around the world to receive the prestigious 'Successful Practices Honoree Award.'

PAGE's Executive Director, Ms. Fajer Pasha, said it was a great honour the Library of Congress recognized her organization's dedicated services. In this context, she expressed appreciation for the commitment of the government and people of Pakistan towards the cause of education.

Ms. Pasha was speaking during a call with Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, at the embassy. The ambassador warmly congratulated Ms. Pasha and PAGE's entire team for their efforts as "a great contribution towards increasing literacy in Pakistan."

Founded in 2014, the Pakistan Alliance for Girls Education is an umbrella organization working towards building an enabling environment for gender equity in education, employment, rights, and leadership in Pakistan.

It also endeavours to empower Pakistani girls by providing access to quality education and leadership opportunities.

Briefing Ambassador Masood Khan, Ms. Fajer said that PAGE has also been recognized by UNESCO, the Paris-based UN education agency, and China through Global Award for Girls' and Women's Education 2023.

The ambassador told the PAGE chief that the government accords the highest priority to the education sector, especially girls education, and will continue to provide every possible support to the efforts aimed at promoting education, especially in the far-flung areas of the country.

The Ambassador urged Ms. Pasha to create greater awareness about education opportunities available in the United States to the Pakistani girls.

Appreciating the US government’s continued support for the education sector in Pakistan, Masood Khan said that more than 8,000 Pakistani students visited the United States last year in pursuit of their education, a 17% increase compared to the preceding year.

“We aim to double this number and the response from the United States government has been encouraging,” he added.

APP/ift