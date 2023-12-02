Open Menu

Pakistani Businessman Explores Auto Opportunities In Shanghai

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Pakistani businessman explores auto opportunities in Shanghai

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) China has transformed itself to a global leader in advanced automotive technologies over the past few decades. Pakistan can benefit from these trends by collaborating with Chinese companies and staying updated on the latest technologies and trends in the industry, said Fahad Iqbal Butt, director of New Genuine Auto Parts at ongoing Automechanika Shanghai 2023 being held from 29 Nov. to 2 Dec.

With the goal of strengthening the presence of Pakistani companies in China and establishing new partnerships, he is confident that the expo will provide him with the platform to connect with potential suppliers, manufacturers and distributors.

He added that "I am very impressed with the growth and development of the automotive industry in China, and we see great potential for cooperation between our two countries.

Having been doing business with China for almost two decades and visiting the expo eight times, he came over this year to develop new items related to agricultural or auto parts such as filters and bushings.

He also met with several Chinese auto companies to discuss potential collaboration, focusing on areas such as parts supply and technology transfer. As a influential global service platform for the automotive industry showcasing automotive parts, repair, testing and diagnostic equipment and service supplies, this year's Automechanika Shanghai focuses on seven product segments covering 13 showrooms, with a comprehensive focus on innovative technologies and cutting-edge solutions for the entire automotive industry chain. It attracted 5,652 exhibitors from 41 countries and regions and visitors from 28 countries and regions.

APP/asg

