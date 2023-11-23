Pakistani businessman explores textile opportunities in Shanghai

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Recognizing the importance of the textile industry for Pakistan's economy, the country has been actively seeking opportunities to upgrade its manufacturing capabilities. China, renowned for its expertise in textile machinery, has emerged as a valuable partner in this endeavor.

This was stated by Waseem Bari, a Pakistani businessman with a keen interest in the textile industry who visits the ongoing ITMA Asia + China International Textile Machinery Exhibition (CITME) in Shanghai.

The event, which runs from November 19-23, is renowned as Asia's leading textile machinery exhibition, attracting more than 1,500 textile machinery manufacturing enterprises from 23 countries and regions.

The exhibition, which showcases the latest advancements in textile technology including machinery, materials and digital solutions, presents an ideal setting for Waseem, who has 10-20 years of collaboration with over 10 Chinese manufacturers, to gain insights into the latest trends and innovations in the textile machinery sector.

As his 4th time visiting ITMA Asia + CITME, Waseem noticed that many new products were added to the exhibition, including the promotion of low carbon energy saving, the use of artificial intelligence, the improvement of quality control, the ease of production and the reduction of labor input, reflecting the future trend of the industry.

"To maintain the textile industry's leading position in the country's export contribution, Pakistani textile enterprises have been striving to meet global standards in terms of efficiency, productivity and sustainability amid a new wave of scientific and technological revolution, " he said.

Waseem highlighted the need for continuous innovation and investment in modern machinery to enhance the productivity and competitiveness of the Pakistan's textile industry.

"Chinese textile machinery companies have been providing cutting-edge technologies, equipment, and technical support to Pakistani textile manufacturers by conducting training instructions programs in Pakistan to educate local manufacturers about the latest advancements in the machinery," he added.

"The Pakistani government has been actively facilitating Pak-China textile machinery collaboration by providing incentives and creating a conducive business environment for Chinese textile machinery manufacturers."

"Special economic zones and industrial parks have been set up to attract foreign investment and promote technology transfer," he said.

He was of the view that by embracing the latest technologies and sustainable practices showcased at the expo, Pakistani textile manufacturers could enhance their competitiveness on the global stage.

We welcome more Chinese textile machinery manufacturers to invest in Pakistan and involve joint research and development projects, where experts from both countries work together to innovate and create solutions tailored to the specific needs of Pakistan's textile industry, he concluded.

