Open Menu

Pakistani Businessman Explores Textile Opportunities In Shanghai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Pakistani businessman explores textile opportunities in Shanghai

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Recognizing the importance of the textile industry for Pakistan's economy, the country has been actively seeking opportunities to upgrade its manufacturing capabilities. China, renowned for its expertise in textile machinery, has emerged as a valuable partner in this endeavor.

This was stated by Waseem Bari, a Pakistani businessman with a keen interest in the textile industry who visits the ongoing ITMA Asia + China International Textile Machinery Exhibition (CITME) in Shanghai.

The event, which runs from November 19-23, is renowned as Asia's leading textile machinery exhibition, attracting more than 1,500 textile machinery manufacturing enterprises from 23 countries and regions.

The exhibition, which showcases the latest advancements in textile technology including machinery, materials and digital solutions, presents an ideal setting for Waseem, who has 10-20 years of collaboration with over 10 Chinese manufacturers, to gain insights into the latest trends and innovations in the textile machinery sector.

As his 4th time visiting ITMA Asia + CITME, Waseem noticed that many new products were added to the exhibition, including the promotion of low carbon energy saving, the use of artificial intelligence, the improvement of quality control, the ease of production and the reduction of labor input, reflecting the future trend of the industry.

"To maintain the textile industry's leading position in the country's export contribution, Pakistani textile enterprises have been striving to meet global standards in terms of efficiency, productivity and sustainability amid a new wave of scientific and technological revolution, " he said.

Waseem highlighted the need for continuous innovation and investment in modern machinery to enhance the productivity and competitiveness of the Pakistan's textile industry.

"Chinese textile machinery companies have been providing cutting-edge technologies, equipment, and technical support to Pakistani textile manufacturers by conducting training instructions programs in Pakistan to educate local manufacturers about the latest advancements in the machinery," he added.

"The Pakistani government has been actively facilitating Pak-China textile machinery collaboration by providing incentives and creating a conducive business environment for Chinese textile machinery manufacturers."

"Special economic zones and industrial parks have been set up to attract foreign investment and promote technology transfer," he said.

He was of the view that by embracing the latest technologies and sustainable practices showcased at the expo, Pakistani textile manufacturers could enhance their competitiveness on the global stage.

We welcome more Chinese textile machinery manufacturers to invest in Pakistan and involve joint research and development projects, where experts from both countries work together to innovate and create solutions tailored to the specific needs of Pakistan's textile industry, he concluded.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Business China Shanghai Bari November Textile Event From Government Industry Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation ..

Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation to net outlaws

11 hours ago
 Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

11 hours ago
 Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

11 hours ago
 All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Shari ..

All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Sharif to be removed soon: Pakistan ..

11 hours ago
Oil prices fall after OPEC+ postpones meeting

Oil prices fall after OPEC+ postpones meeting

11 hours ago
 Afghan govt not issuing visas to Pakistani journal ..

Afghan govt not issuing visas to Pakistani journalists: Caretaker Minister for I ..

11 hours ago
 E-Procurement System a significant step towards go ..

E-Procurement System a significant step towards good governance: CS

12 hours ago
 Efforts underway to repatriate one million illegal ..

Efforts underway to repatriate one million illegal immigrants by end of January: ..

12 hours ago
 Finland says closes all but one border crossing to ..

Finland says closes all but one border crossing to Russia

12 hours ago
 DC urges for protection of special children's righ ..

DC urges for protection of special children's rights

12 hours ago

More Stories From World