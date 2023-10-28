Open Menu

Pakistani Businessman Holds Jewellery Preview For CIIE

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2023 | 10:19 PM

In a bid to give full play to the spillover effect of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) to promote Pakistani jewellery culture, Aqeel Chaudhry, founder of Pakistani jewellery band WINZA, who has been residing in China for the past 22 years, organized a grand Pakistani jewellery brand preview of the CIIE at New World DAIMARU, one of the first class shopping malls in Shanghai

The preview drew attendees including potential buyers, industry professionals, and enthusiasts. Aqeel Chaudhry showcased a stunning collection of traditional and contemporary Pakistani jewellery, highlighting the rich heritage and craftsmanship of the country. Guests were captivated by the display of exquisite necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings, all reflecting the diversity and beauty of Pakistani jewellery, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

The sixth CIIE will be held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center(Shanghai) from November 5 to 10, which is the fifth time for Li Long to participate in the CIIE. Recognizing the immense potential of the Chinese market, Aqeel has seized the opportunity to introduce Pakistani jewellery to a wider audience.

He sees the CIIE as a platform to keep abreast of the latest trends, urge his product progress and learn from peers.

This year, he will display rubies, sapphires from the world’s major producing regions as well as peridots and most famous emeralds from Pakistan at his 36-square-meter booth at CIIE. With the success of this preview, Aqeel believes that Pakistani jewellery is poised to make a lasting impression at the upcoming CIIE, further strengthening the cultural and economic ties between Pakistan and China.

In 2019, WINZA established its first boutique in Shanghai, won the honorary title of “Jewelry Star” of the 3rd CIIE, and the second boutique was set up in Shenyang in March this year. Aqeel collects data on the behaviour of Chinese jewellery consumers by attending major exhibitions in China, which gives him confidence in the prospects of the Chinese market.

“We are also considering opening a branch in Beijing according to the actual market situation,” he added.

