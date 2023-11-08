Open Menu

Pakistani Businessmen Tapping Agricultural Market At China Import Expo In Shanghai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Pakistani businessmen tapping agricultural market at China Import Expo in Shanghai

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Pakistan made it to the top ten exporters of grain and its products to China in the year 2022, registering $456 million in value and representing a 14.12% growth y-o-y, according to the 2023 China Import food Report released at the China Import Food Summit held on Tuesday at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai.

“China is a crucial market for us. This is my first visit to China, and its vibrant consumption market amazed me”, Pakistani sesame and rice dealer Muhammad Omair told China Economic Net.

He said so far this year, his company alone has exported over 150 containers of sesame to China and he strives to push it higher by setting up an exhibition stand at CIIE.

“Cheap freight, competitive prices, and high-quality products under the bilateral free trade agreement hold the key to Pakistan’s grain export”, he said, adding, “high oil content in sesame makes it increasingly popular among oil extraction companies in China”.

In the first three quarters this year, Pakistan has exported sesame worth $56,446,268 to China, recording a 41% growth from the same period in 2022, according to statistics from China’s General Administration of Customs.

“Broken rice for animal feed, too, has a good demand in China. In the past three years since I started exporting to China, a steady increase has been recorded. Last year we were exporting between 70-200 containers a month to China despite the influence of floods”, Muhammad Omair said.

Statistics from China’s General Administration of Customs show a 20% increase in its import of broken rice from Pakistan.

“As the CIIE is being organized offline in full swing without the impediment of the pandemic, it offers golden matchmaking opportunities for Pakistani and other international businesses to exploit the vast, open market”, Muhammad Omair added.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan Import China Company Oil Visit Shanghai Same Gold Market From Agreement Top Extraction (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 40 England Vs. The Ne ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 40 England Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Launch of Azerbaijan Airlines in Pakistan boosts p ..

Launch of Azerbaijan Airlines in Pakistan boosts people-to-people contacts: Sola ..

14 hours ago
 SIFC hosts final day of Pakistan Investment Roadsh ..

SIFC hosts final day of Pakistan Investment Roadshow in UAE

14 hours ago
 'Greatest ever innings': Cummins hails epic Maxwel ..

'Greatest ever innings': Cummins hails epic Maxwell

14 hours ago
Maxwell hits epic double century as Australia brea ..

Maxwell hits epic double century as Australia break Afghanistan hearts

14 hours ago
 Strikes kill civilians in key Mali town, army blam ..

Strikes kill civilians in key Mali town, army blamed

14 hours ago
 MQM Pakistan, PML-N to continue work for Sindh: D ..

MQM Pakistan, PML-N to continue work for Sindh: Dr Sattar

14 hours ago
 Dacoit injured in firing encounter with police

Dacoit injured in firing encounter with police

14 hours ago
 Gazans raise white flags to flee Israeli onslaught ..

Gazans raise white flags to flee Israeli onslaught on foot

14 hours ago
 Attaining proficiency at shooting must remain at h ..

Attaining proficiency at shooting must remain at heart of basic military trainin ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World