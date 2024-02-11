Pakistani Community in Beijing joins in Chinese New Year celebration

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) As the Chinese people are embracing the Year of Loong (Dragon), the Pakistani community residing in Beijing is enthusiastically participating in the Chinese New Year celebrations, showcasing the strong bond between China and Pakistan.

The streets of Beijing are adorned with red lanterns and festive decorations as locals and foreigners gather to ring in the Lunar New Year. The Pakistani community, known for its rich cultural heritage and close ties with China, is actively engaged in the festivities, adding its unique flair to the traditional celebrations.

Shahid Afraz Khan, a Pakistani expert in Beijing, expressed his joy at being able to partake in the Chinese New Year celebrations.

He said, "This is my eighth Chinese New Year in Beijing, and I am overwhelmed by the warmth and inclusivity of the celebrations. It's amazing to witness how traditional cultures blend during this festive season."

The Pakistani Embassy in Beijing is also decorated with lights and traditional lanterns before the Chinese Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, which began on February 10, as a gesture of goodwill toward the Chinese people.

Zubair Bashir, who has been working in Beijing for five years, said the Pakistani community's participation in the Chinese New Year celebrations not only adds diversity to the festivities but also showcases the strong bond between Pakistan and China.

The cultural exchange and mutual respect observed during this joyous occasion exemplify the enduring friendship between the two nations, further strengthening the bilateral relationship, CEN reported.

As the Chinese New Year festivities continue, the Pakistani community in Beijing exemplifies the spirit of unity and cultural integration. By embracing and actively participating in the celebrations, they demonstrate their commitment to promoting friendship between the two nations.

