Open Menu

Pakistani Community In Beijing Joins In Chinese New Year Celebration

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Pakistani Community in Beijing joins in Chinese New Year celebration

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) As the Chinese people are embracing the Year of Loong (Dragon), the Pakistani community residing in Beijing is enthusiastically participating in the Chinese New Year celebrations, showcasing the strong bond between China and Pakistan.

The streets of Beijing are adorned with red lanterns and festive decorations as locals and foreigners gather to ring in the Lunar New Year. The Pakistani community, known for its rich cultural heritage and close ties with China, is actively engaged in the festivities, adding its unique flair to the traditional celebrations.

Shahid Afraz Khan, a Pakistani expert in Beijing, expressed his joy at being able to partake in the Chinese New Year celebrations.

He said, "This is my eighth Chinese New Year in Beijing, and I am overwhelmed by the warmth and inclusivity of the celebrations. It's amazing to witness how traditional cultures blend during this festive season."

The Pakistani Embassy in Beijing is also decorated with lights and traditional lanterns before the Chinese Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, which began on February 10, as a gesture of goodwill toward the Chinese people.

Zubair Bashir, who has been working in Beijing for five years, said the Pakistani community's participation in the Chinese New Year celebrations not only adds diversity to the festivities but also showcases the strong bond between Pakistan and China.

The cultural exchange and mutual respect observed during this joyous occasion exemplify the enduring friendship between the two nations, further strengthening the bilateral relationship, CEN reported.

As the Chinese New Year festivities continue, the Pakistani community in Beijing exemplifies the spirit of unity and cultural integration. By embracing and actively participating in the celebrations, they demonstrate their commitment to promoting friendship between the two nations.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange China Beijing February Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

10 hours ago
 Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning in ..

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents

1 day ago
 Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results ..

Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC

1 day ago
 Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

1 day ago
 Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings ..

Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR

1 day ago
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have bee ..

Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..

1 day ago
 Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 electio ..

Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results

1 day ago
 Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-polit ..

Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature

1 day ago
 12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

1 day ago
 Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to mov ..

Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World