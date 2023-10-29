PAKISTANI COMMUNITY IN DUBAI OBSERVES KASHMIR BLACK DAY

Dubai: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29 October, 2023)

A community event was held at the Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai today to observe ‘Kashmir Black Day’, attended by Kashmiri and Pakistani community members. Ms. Mariam Bugti, Acting Consul General of Pakistan to Dubai and Northern Emirates presided over the event. Special messages of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan on the ‘Kashmir Black Day’ were read out during the event.

Kashmiri leaders and members of the community while addressing the gathering, re-affirmed the resolve of Kashmiris to continue the liberation struggle despite Indian State terrorism till the realization of objective. They emphasized that India is morally and legally bound to give the right of self-determination to the people of IIOJK, as enshrined in the UN Charter. They also appealed to the international community to play its due role by solving the dispute in accordance with the wishes of Kashmiri people.

In her remarks, Ms. Mariam Bugti said that since 1947 this day is observed as a reminder of Indian Illegal action of forcibly occupying Jammu & Kashmir by landing its Army in Srinagar against the will of Kashmiri people and in total disregard of Indian Independence Act and partition plan.

Since then every year 27th October is observed as Black day to condemn the Indian actions and atrocities that continue in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir to date. She called upon the international community, the human rights organizations, international media and the civil society to take cognizance of the plight of the Kashmiri people who have been subjected to unabated Indian atrocities.

Acting Consul General reaffirmed Pakistan’s political, moral and diplomatic support to the just struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination. She said that the government of Pakistan has always raised the Kashmir issue at the international forums and called upon the United Nations and its member countries to play their role in resolving the decades old issue of Kashmir in accordance with the UN resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiris.

During the event, a documentary was shown depicting the gross human rights violations being committed by the Indian security forces in Kashmir. A photo exhibition was also arranged on the sidelines of the event. At the end of the function, special prayers were offered for the Kashmiri martyrs and for an early resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.