Pakistani Community In Jeddah Celebrates 'Saudi National Day'

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2024 | 12:50 PM

JEDDAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The Consulate General of Pakistan in Jeddah hosted a ceremony to commemorate Saudi National Day, fostering stronger ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia while highlighting their shared cultural and social values.

Held in collaboration with the Pakistan Investors Forum in Jeddah, the event was attended by diplomats, leading Pakistani and Saudi entrepreneurs, a cross-section of Pakistani and Saudi community members, and representatives from the media, according to a press release received on Thursday.

The event featured the playing of national anthems of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, cake-cutting and an art exhibition by Pakistani and Saudi artists providing a unique insight into the shared art and cultural heritage of two countries.

In his address, the Consul General of Pakistan Khalid Majid underlined the importance of art and culture in diplomacy between both brotherly countries.

He said that bilateral relations between the two countries had no parallel in international relations.

Strong and deep religious, cultural and socio-economic ties provide a foundation for our brotherly relations, he added.

The consul general also praised the pivotal role of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in fostering peace and stability in the region and beyond.

Chairman of Pakistan Investors Forum Shafqat Chaudhary in his remarks highlighted the role played by Pakistani business community in the economic development of Saudi Arabia.

He praised the support and policies of the Saudi leadership aimed at the socioeconomic development of the Kingdom.

The event featured a variety of enthralling cultural performances by Pakistani and Saudi singers and school children to highlight shared cultural features.

