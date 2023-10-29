PAKISTANI COMMUNITY IN UAE OBSERVES KASHMIR BLACK DAY

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29 October, 2023)

A seminar to observe ‘Kashmir Black Day’ was held at the Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi today. A large number of Kashmiri and Pakistani community members living in Abu Dhabi attended the event. Special messages of the President, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan on ‘Kashmir Black Day’ were read out during the event.

In his address, Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi recalled that it was on 27th October 1947 when India illegally landed its forces and occupied large parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Since then 27th October is observed as Black day to condemn the Indian actions and atrocities being committed by Indian occupying forces to date. Ambassador Tirmizi added that on this day, the people of Pakistan renew their resolve to continue their support for the Kashmiri brothers and sisters till realization of their right to self-determination is achieved in accordance with the UN resolutions and their wishes.



Condemning India’s unilateral and illegal actions of August 05, 2019, Ambassador Tirmizi said that Indian atrocities cannot deter Kashmiri people from their just struggle for independence.

Ambassador Tirmizi called upon the international community for a peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people. He reiterated that Pakistan has always raised Kashmir issue at all international forums and will continue to do so. Ambassador Tirmizi reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued diplomatic, moral and political support to the just struggle of Kashmiri people.

During the event, a documentary was screened depicting the gross human rights violations being committed by the Indian security forces in Kashmir. The event concluded with special prayers for the Kashmiri martyrs and for an early resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.