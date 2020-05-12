Pakistani companies to participate in 3rd China International Import Expo this year

A number of Pakistani companies will participate in the third edition of China International Import Expo (CIIE) to be held in Shanghai as per scheduled from November 5 to 10, this year

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :A number of Pakistani companies will participate in the third edition of China International Import Expo (CIIE) to be held in Shanghai as per scheduled from November 5 to 10, this year.

By end of April, more than 1,000 companies from all over the world had signed up for the show, including 200 Fortune 500 companies. The planned exhibition area measures 360,000 square meters, with 60 percent of it booked so far, according to official sources on Tuesday.

A public health and epidemic prevention exhibition area will be set for this year's Expo. Pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, elderly care, rehabilitation and nutrition companies will be feature the thematic exhibition area.

Nearly 60 Fortune 500 pharmaceutical and medical companies have registered for this year's CIIE, with the purpose of showcasing their latest ventilators, infrared thermometers and facial masks.

Over 35 Pakistani entrepreneurs participated in the second expo held last year in Shanghai and showcased their products including the top textile, leather, sports goods, surgical equipment, home furnishing and other products.

Pakistan had also participated in the first expo during which many Pakistani businessmen and companies displayed their products.

Pakistan had been invited to the expo as a 'Guest of Honour'.

This year too, the Chinese authorities expect Pakistan's participation in the forthcoming expo in a big way.

According to analysts, the forthcoming expo will provide a great opportunity for the Pakistani businessmen to explore the Chinese market and enhance their export to China as both the friendly countries have signed the second phase of Free Trade Agreement.

The agreement has been implemented from January this year allowing the Pakistani manufacturers and traders to export around 313 new products on zero duty to the Chinese market.

Pakistan is already enjoying zero duty on export of 724 products to China under the first FTA signed between the two countries in 2006.

After the implementation of the second FTA, Pakistan has been allowed to export a total of 1047 products to China on zero duty. The new facility will particularly benefit the textile sector to enhance its export to China as textile exports to China will virtually be duty-free. The volume of the Chinese import market is around $64 billion.