Pakistani Consul General Discuses With New York Mayor Need To Boost Trade, Investment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2024 | 09:50 AM

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Pakistani Consul General in New York, Aamer Ahmed Atozai, Tuesday held "fruitful" discussions with City's Mayor Eric Adams that focused on the potential for increasing trade and and investment between Pakistan and New York, one of the biggest and wealthiest American city.

The two officials met during a breakfast hosted by Mayor Adam for foreign consuls at his residence. The event was organized by the Society of Foreign Consuls in New York, a signature organization uniting foreign consuls in world largest consular corps.

"Our discussions were productive," Atozai, the Pakistani consul general, said after his exchange of views with the mayor.

"We are committed to deepening our cooperation in various sectors to benefit both our communities," he added.

New York City, a metropolis of 8.8 million people, hosts the United Nations Headquarters and is often called the 'world capital'.

Consul General Atozai expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to discuss key issues with Mayor Adams, emphasizing Tuesday event's role in enhancing diplomatic ties.

On his part, the mayor underscored the importance of such engagements in promoting mutual understanding and collaboration.

He also praised the Pakistani community for their dedication and resilience, recognizing their substantial contributions to New York's multicultural landscape.

Consul General Atozai also engaged in conversations with fellow consuls general from various countries, discussing mainly steps to strengthen bilateral cooperation and enhance trade relations.

Speaking to the guests, Mayor Adams emphasized the significant contributions of foreign nationals and diverse communities to the fabric of New York.

"Our office values the diverse experiences that people from around the world bring to New York, making both our city and our nation stronger. The International Relations Department of my office is committed to fostering personal relationships and accessible communication channels."

APP/ift

More Stories From World