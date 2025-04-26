Pakistani Delegation Attends Pope Francis’ Funeral At Vatican
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2025 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Minister for Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development along with Senator Tahir Khalil Sindu, represented Pakistan at Pope Francis’ funeral at the Vatican, where the two-hour ceremony was attended by global leaders and an estimated 250,000 people.
During sideline meetings, Hussain engaged with former US President Joe Biden, who fondly remembered his 2008 Senate visit to Lahore. The minister also met FIFA's President, who commended Pakistan's football manufacturing excellence and expressed keen interest in developing the sport nationwide, stating his eagerness to visit Pakistan soon.
Minister Salik Hussain also met with the UAE’s Minister for Tolerance, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, as well as ministers representing Russia, Singapore, and Malaysia on the occasion.
Following the ceremony, the minister visited the Embassy of Pakistan and reviewed the status of services provided to overseas Pakistanis in Italy.
He received a briefing on various initiatives undertaken by the mission to improve consular services and expressed satisfaction over the establishment of direct and efficient linkages with the 300,000-strong Pakistani diaspora in Italy.
This was ministers first visit to a Pakistani Mission following the hosting of the Overseas Convention at Islamabad during 13-15 April 2025.
Recent Stories
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars opt to bowl first against Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints
More Stories From World
-
Pakistani delegation attends Pope Francis’ funeral at Vatican1 minute ago
-
China leads 2024 global wind installations1 hour ago
-
Football: English Championship table2 hours ago
-
Francis laid to rest as 400,000 mourn pope 'with an open heart'2 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results2 hours ago
-
Canada leaders make final pitches in campaign upended by Trump2 hours ago
-
French police hunt suspected killer of Muslim worshipper inside mosque2 hours ago
-
Leverkusen win to delay Bayern and Kane's title party2 hours ago
-
Football: South African Premiership results2 hours ago
-
Syria's Kurds demand 'democratic decentralised' Syria2 hours ago
-
Buenos Aires farewells native pontiff with tears and calls to action2 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League results -- collated2 hours ago