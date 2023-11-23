Pakistani delegation explore collaboration at Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) To further strengthen Pak-China cooperation in the field of Chinese traditional medicine (TCM), a Pakistani delegation led by Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, Director of China-Pakistan Center for Traditional Chinese Medicine Cooperation has visited the China academy of Chinese Medical Sciences (CACMS) here and had a meeting with Chinese experts.

Li Kun, Vice President of CACMS, presided over the meeting.

"I hope that the visit of the delegation can foster greater exchange and mutual learning in the field of traditional Chinese medicine, leading to enhanced collaboration and laying a solid foundation for future joint initiatives," Li Kun said.

On the meeting, Iqbal Choudhary presented the achievements and ongoing projects of the China-Pakistan Center for Traditional Chinese Medicine Cooperation, stating, Our center has successfully undertaken a series of initiatives, ranging from international scientific and technological cooperation research on Chinese herbal medicine to sending herbal seeds to space stations, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Thursday.

The center has become a cornerstone of government-to-government cooperation between China and Pakistan, serving as a platform for high-level bilateral collaboration.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to expand collaboration in the areas of clinical services, drug registration, and traditional medical training.

After the exchange, the delegation visited the laboratory of Tu Youyou, the first Chinese recipient of the Nobel prize in Physiology or Medicine, further deepening their understanding of Chinese traditional medicine research.

