Open Menu

Pakistani Delegation Explore Collaboration At Academy Of Chinese Medical Sciences

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Pakistani delegation explore collaboration at Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) To further strengthen Pak-China cooperation in the field of Chinese traditional medicine (TCM), a Pakistani delegation led by Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, Director of China-Pakistan Center for Traditional Chinese Medicine Cooperation has visited the China academy of Chinese Medical Sciences (CACMS) here and had a meeting with Chinese experts.

Li Kun, Vice President of CACMS, presided over the meeting.

"I hope that the visit of the delegation can foster greater exchange and mutual learning in the field of traditional Chinese medicine, leading to enhanced collaboration and laying a solid foundation for future joint initiatives," Li Kun said.

On the meeting, Iqbal Choudhary presented the achievements and ongoing projects of the China-Pakistan Center for Traditional Chinese Medicine Cooperation, stating, Our center has successfully undertaken a series of initiatives, ranging from international scientific and technological cooperation research on Chinese herbal medicine to sending herbal seeds to space stations, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Thursday.

The center has become a cornerstone of government-to-government cooperation between China and Pakistan, serving as a platform for high-level bilateral collaboration.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to expand collaboration in the areas of clinical services, drug registration, and traditional medical training.

After the exchange, the delegation visited the laboratory of Tu Youyou, the first Chinese recipient of the Nobel prize in Physiology or Medicine, further deepening their understanding of Chinese traditional medicine research.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange China Visit From Agreement

Recent Stories

President for long-term, multi-dimensional partner ..

President for long-term, multi-dimensional partnership with Russia

1 hour ago
 Pakistan makes formal request to join BRICS

Pakistan makes formal request to join BRICS

2 hours ago
 Special Court summons Imran Khan, Qureshi on Nov 2 ..

Special Court summons Imran Khan, Qureshi on Nov 28 in Cipher case

2 hours ago
 PakvsAus Test series: Sameen Gul, Ali Shafique and ..

PakvsAus Test series: Sameen Gul, Ali Shafique and Muhammad Ali added to trainin ..

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif says he does not tell a lie

Nawaz Sharif says he does not tell a lie

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt decides to close schools, colleges ami ..

Punjab govt decides to close schools, colleges amid Smog crisis

4 hours ago
US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Si ..

US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Sikh leader on American soil

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

9 hours ago
 Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation ..

Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation to net outlaws

18 hours ago
 Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

18 hours ago
 Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

18 hours ago

More Stories From World