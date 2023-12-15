Open Menu

Pakistani Delegation Explores Agri Tech Cooperation In Gansu, China

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2023 | 05:48 PM

A delegation of government officials and agricultural experts from Gilgit-Baltistan visited Lanzhou province of China and held exchange meetings with local enterprises to explore cooperation potentials

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) A delegation of government officials and agricultural experts from Gilgit-Baltistan visited Lanzhou province of China and held exchange meetings with local enterprises to explore cooperation potentials.

During visit to Jinkefeng Company, a subsidiary of the Gansu Academy of Mechanical Science, the delegation toured the production base and gained comprehensive knowledge about the company’s flagship products and their wide applications in agricultural production, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

The company also demonstrated the complete operational model of silage harvesting equipment that they plan to showcase and promote in Pakistan, which sparked great interest among the delegation members.

Subsequently, detailed discussions were held on future cooperation models and specific plans, resulting in a series of agreements.

The delegation expressed their anticipation for substantial cooperation with Jinkefeng Company in agricultural equipment, aiming to drive the modernization of agriculture in Pakistan.

The similarities in geography and weather between Gansu and Gilgit-Baltistan will make the cooperation particularly potential. The adoption of modern farming practices can effectively improve agricultural production, said a delegate member of the GB agriculture department.

“In the future, we will continue to increase our investment in cooperation with Pakistan, enhancing product quality and technological capabilities. Additionally, we will strive to promote the widespread adoption and implementation of silage equipment in Pakistan,” said head of Jinkefeng Company.

After the exchange, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to transfer agriculture technology and machinery to Gilgit-Baltistan.

The collaboration seeks to jointly explore new opportunities for the development of silage processing and the livestock industry.

APP/asg

