Open Menu

Pakistani Delegation Visits Electric Appliances Manufacturer In Wenzhou, China

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Pakistani delegation visits electric appliances manufacturer in Wenzhou, China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) A delegation led by Khan Muhammad Wazir, Science and Technology Counsellor of the Embassy of Pakistan in China, visited the People Electric Appliances Group in Wenzhou, China, engaging in a comprehensive discussion regarding cooperation in electric appliances.

Wu Yilin, Vice General Manager of the Import and Export Company of the Group, accompanied the delegation on an extensive tour of the Innovation Experience Center and the Smart Factory.

Through exploring immersive intelligent inspections, digital production lines, and the showcased power solutions, which included the integration of smart grids and the digital energy system, the delegation gained a comprehensive understanding of People Electric Appliances' product line, production processes, and technological capabilities.

“People Electric Appliances Group has made impressive achievements in the industry, and we commend their dedication to innovation and quality,” said Khan Muhammad Wazir.

During the following discussion, Wazir highlighted Pakistan's electric appliance market and expressed a strong interest in fostering exchanges and collaboration with the group in the industrial sector.

It is projected that Pakistan will maintain an annual growth rate of 5% in electricity consumption from 2023 to 2047.

This surge in demand will also fuel the need for electrical appliances in the market. Due to a late start in the market, there are relatively few domestic enterprises engaged in electrical appliance production in Pakistan, and their technological capabilities are comparatively outdated.

“Through the collaboration, we aim to explore avenues for cooperation in technological exchange and market development.” He added.

“We see great potential in cooperating with Pakistani enterprises to explore international markets together,” said Wu Yilin, providing an overview of People Electric Appliances' domestic and international presence. “With a wide range of advanced technologies and innovative products, we are eager to leverage our experience and resources to foster mutual growth.”

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Electricity Exchange Import China Company Wenzhou Market From Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Tribute paid to Dr. Majeed Abel for his 30 years o ..

Tribute paid to Dr. Majeed Abel for his 30 years of peace services

12 hours ago
 French father suspected of killing wife, children ..

French father suspected of killing wife, children 'heard voices'

12 hours ago
 India's series dream ends in three-day defeat by S ..

India's series dream ends in three-day defeat by South Africa

12 hours ago
 ECC directs NPMC to check hoarding, price stabilit ..

ECC directs NPMC to check hoarding, price stability

13 hours ago
CM KP distributes 148 degrees among medical studen ..

CM KP distributes 148 degrees among medical students

14 hours ago
 White House hopeful Haley rebuked over Civil War c ..

White House hopeful Haley rebuked over Civil War comments

14 hours ago
 Home Minister chairs meeting on appointment of new ..

Home Minister chairs meeting on appointment of new AIG Police in Makran

14 hours ago
 CPO directs strict action against weapon display, ..

CPO directs strict action against weapon display, aerial firing on New Year nigh ..

14 hours ago
 Agri deptt prepares plan to promote farm mechaniza ..

Agri deptt prepares plan to promote farm mechanization

14 hours ago
 NA-122: RO reserves decision on Imran Khan's nomin ..

NA-122: RO reserves decision on Imran Khan's nomination papers

14 hours ago

More Stories From World