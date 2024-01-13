Open Menu

Pakistani Delegation Visits PV Project In Chongqing For Green Energy Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Pakistani Delegation visits PV Project in Chongqing for green energy cooperation

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) A delegation from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) of Pakistan visited the Wansheng 20 MW rooftop distributed photovoltaic power generation project in Chongqing, China.

 

The project is being constructed by PowerChina Chongqing Engineering Cooperation. The General Manager of the Overseas Business Division of the company, Tu Yongguo, led the delegation, touring the key facilities, including the rooftop photovoltaic array, inverter operations, and the prefab equipment cabin.

This provided them with valuable insights into the practical application, benefits, and process of sustainable power supply in the rooftop distributed photovoltaic system, CEN reported.

Imran Muhammad, head of the delegation, lauded the project and emphasized green energy’s significance in reducing carbon emissions and addressing energy scarcity issues.

With an annual electricity generation capacity of 14 million kilowatt-hours, the project is equivalent to saving 40 million tons of standard coal and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 90 million tons.

Pakistan, with its abundant solar resources, has immense potential for the development of the photovoltaic industry, aligning with the country's goals of sustainable green development.

"China and Pakistan have a close strategic partnership, and we look forward to deepening the exchange and cooperation in energy construction with PowerChina Chongqing Engineering Cooperation," Imran Muhammad stated.

After project exploration, both parties engaged in fruitful conversations on mutual areas of interest. Tu Yongguo also introduced the company's international business development strategy and core strengths. As a result, they reached a preliminary intention to cooperate in the fields of green energy and energy infrastructure.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Exchange Business China Company Chongqing Capital Development Authority From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Josh Clarkson ruled out of T20I series against Pak ..

Josh Clarkson ruled out of T20I series against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 PML-N introduces eight new candidates for NA seats

PML-N introduces eight new candidates for NA seats

2 hours ago
 ECP will allot electoral symbols to contesting can ..

ECP will allot electoral symbols to contesting candidates today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2024

5 hours ago
 El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

14 hours ago
National polio immunization campaign concludes

National polio immunization campaign concludes

14 hours ago
 Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December

Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December

14 hours ago
 Three die as fire erupts in house

Three die as fire erupts in house

14 hours ago
 Dozens die in Israeli strikes on central and south ..

Dozens die in Israeli strikes on central and southern Gaza

14 hours ago
 Blinken meets senior Chinese official

Blinken meets senior Chinese official

14 hours ago
 Five declared criminals apprehended by Attock Poli ..

Five declared criminals apprehended by Attock Police

14 hours ago

More Stories From World