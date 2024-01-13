Pakistani Delegation visits PV Project in Chongqing for green energy cooperation

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) A delegation from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) of Pakistan visited the Wansheng 20 MW rooftop distributed photovoltaic power generation project in Chongqing, China.

The project is being constructed by PowerChina Chongqing Engineering Cooperation. The General Manager of the Overseas Business Division of the company, Tu Yongguo, led the delegation, touring the key facilities, including the rooftop photovoltaic array, inverter operations, and the prefab equipment cabin.

This provided them with valuable insights into the practical application, benefits, and process of sustainable power supply in the rooftop distributed photovoltaic system, CEN reported.

Imran Muhammad, head of the delegation, lauded the project and emphasized green energy’s significance in reducing carbon emissions and addressing energy scarcity issues.

With an annual electricity generation capacity of 14 million kilowatt-hours, the project is equivalent to saving 40 million tons of standard coal and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 90 million tons.

Pakistan, with its abundant solar resources, has immense potential for the development of the photovoltaic industry, aligning with the country's goals of sustainable green development.

"China and Pakistan have a close strategic partnership, and we look forward to deepening the exchange and cooperation in energy construction with PowerChina Chongqing Engineering Cooperation," Imran Muhammad stated.

After project exploration, both parties engaged in fruitful conversations on mutual areas of interest. Tu Yongguo also introduced the company's international business development strategy and core strengths. As a result, they reached a preliminary intention to cooperate in the fields of green energy and energy infrastructure.

