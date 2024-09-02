Pakistani delegation visits Xinjiang, explores rich cultural heritage, modern developments

A Pakistani delegation, comprising media representatives and think tank, arrived in Xinjiang, China to immerse themselves in the region's natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and modern development achievements

XINJIANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) A Pakistani delegation, comprising media representatives and think tank, arrived in Xinjiang, China to immerse themselves in the region's natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and modern development achievements.

As late summer transitions into early autumn, the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region reveals its most stunning season. The Pakistani delegation was treated to a special performance at the Xinjiang Muqam Art Theatre, a venue dedicated to showcasing the Uygur Muqam on the very first day.

This comprehensive performing art integrates singing, dancing, and musical instrument performances, offering a spectacular cultural experience, former Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Murtaza Solangi remarked on the cultural resonance of the music, adding, “The traditional music in Urumqi is distinctly Eastern. While listening, you might not even realize whether you’re in Urumqi, Istanbul, Tehran, Kabul, Peshawar, or Lahore. This music is a thread that connects the cultures of the entire region. There’s no stronger bond than culture, and music and dance are core elements of this connection.”

Imran, a prominent Pakistani columnist said, “For centuries, Xinjiang has been a crucial part of the Silk Road, linking Pakistan to China. Cultural similarities abound between the two regions. I hope more Pakistanis will come here to experience these shared cultural ties firsthand.”

Today, Xinjiang remains a region inhabited by multiple ethnic groups, where the Uygur, Han, Kazak, Hui, and many other ethnicities coexist in harmony. In the Kazanqi folk tourism area, a popular scenic spot in Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, the Pakistani delegates experienced the traditional lifestyle of the Uygur people, as reported by China Economic Net.

The streets and lanes retain the appearance and layout from a century ago. Strolling along the old streets of Kazanqi, the clip-clop of hooves and the pleasant jingling of horse bells can be heard continuously. These are the unique horse-drawn carriages of Kazanqi.

The Pakistani delegates rode in these carriages, passing by rows of courtyard houses painted in Moroccan-style blue, before finally stopping in front of one such residence. The host, standing at the entrance, warmly welcomed the Pakistani guests, inviting them to taste prepared naan bread, Xinjiang milk tea, raisins, pastries, and more.

Sitting under a vine with bunches of grapes hanging from it, Imran expressed his surprise at the region's development, saying, “This is my first visit to Xinjiang, and honestly, I did not expect it to be as developed as the rest part of China. However, after several tours, I found it to be on par with other provinces and exceptional in the blend of modernization and cultural preservation. The efforts to safeguard the cultural heritage of this region, alongside its economic progress, are truly commendable.”

The cultural preservation in Xinjiang extends beyond the Uygur community, the majority ethnic group in the region, to smaller groups like the Xibe people. In Qapqal Xibe Autonomous County, approximately 700 kilometers from Urumqi, a newspaper—the world’s only newspaper published in the Xibe language—is being printed.

Named Qapqal news, this publication is a source of pride for the Xibe people.

The newspaper has four editions and 100 issues throughout the year, with an annual circulation of around 240,000 copies. At a time when the world is facing a massive extinction of languages, the Xibe ethnic group, numbering about 190,000 people—approximately one ten-thousandth of China’s total population—has managed to preserve its language, thanks to supportive state policies and the Xibe people’s initiative and pride in their heritage.

Tan Dongchu, an official responsible for cultural exchanges in Qapqal County, credited the language preservation to the state's supportive policies for Xinjiang, along with the Xibe people's initiative and drive to develop their language.

Guo Xingang, president of Qapqal News, added that there is a growing number of young staff working at the newspaper, and the Ili Normal University has established a Xibe language major, ensuring there will be no shortage of successors.

Maarij Farooq, Deputy Editor of Daily Ittehad, remarked after visiting the newspaper’s facilities, “The way they have preserved their culture and language here is truly remarkable. If this is not considered the protection of ethnic minority groups, I don't know what is.”

Xinjiang's cultural preservation efforts reach even the smallest administrative units, such as the countryside. In Wuzongbulake Village in Qapqal Town, intricate murals adorn the exteriors of residents' homes, lush grapevines spill over courtyard walls, and groups of elderly gentlemen can be seen engrossed in poker games.

Occasionally, packs of children carrying basketballs curiously eye their Pakistani visitors. This joyous, warm, and harmonious scene might make one think they are in a historic old neighborhood, but this village was only established in 2013, just 10 years ago.

Yang Yang, Party Secretary of Wuzongbulake Village, explained that the residents, mainly Kazaks, were relocated from six other villages in Qapqal Town, where they were prone to geologic hazards, poor transportation, and limited economic opportunities. Since the relocation began in 2013, the government has invested RMB 130 million in livelihood programs, ensuring that the village enjoys a pleasant environment, convenient transportation, and modern infrastructure.

The villagers have fully embraced the unique charm of Kazak culture, crafting a village that embodies Kazak folk traditions, leading to a thriving tourism industry. Activities such as naan-making, embroidery, and roasting whole lambs are prevalent. Those possessing these skills can earn a good living in their hometown.

Reflecting on his visit, Qamar Bashir, former Press Secretary to the President, concluded, “Coming back to China after a decade, I feel the changes here are almost transformative. After interactions with ordinary Chinese people, I've found that regardless of their occupation, they are more confident and more satisfied with their lives. Especially in Xinjiang, the people here have a sense of ease and joy. Anyone who is misled by disinformation should set foot on this land and see with their own eyes.”