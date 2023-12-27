Open Menu

Pakistani Delegation Visits Yunnan Forestry College, China

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2023 | 07:26 PM

Pakistani delegation visits Yunnan Forestry College, China

A Pakistani delegation led by Dr Atta Ullah Shah, the President of Karakoram International University (KIU) in Pakistan, visited Yunnan Forestry Technological College, Kunming, China to discuss the progress of their cooperative project, Sino-Pak Yunnan Forestry International College

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) A Pakistani delegation led by Dr Atta Ullah Shah, the President of Karakoram International University (KIU) in Pakistan, visited Yunnan Forestry Technological College, Kunming, China to discuss the progress of their cooperative project, Sino-Pak Yunnan Forestry International College.

The International College was established in September 2023 as a result of the initial visit of Dr Atta Ullah Shah to the Yunnan Forestry Technical College earlier this year.

Since its establishment, the International College has offered two majors: Forestry Technology and Horticultural Technology. During the visit, delegates discussed enrollment, student management, Chinese language courses and the teaching of the first-semester curriculum, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Furthermore, both sides explored plans for integrating Chinese language education with vocational training in forestry and horticulture, as well as fostering faculty and student exchanges.

Atta Ullah Shah believes that the incorporation of Chinese language education with vocational training will enable the students to contribute to Pak-China cooperation in the horticulture and forestry sectors and the sustainable development of the related industries in both countries.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Education China Student Visit Kunming Progress September

Recent Stories

Interfaith unity celebrated on Christmas: Ashrafi ..

Interfaith unity celebrated on Christmas: Ashrafi acknowledges collaborative eff ..

6 minutes ago
 Elgar hits attacking century in penultimate Test

Elgar hits attacking century in penultimate Test

6 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) grants protective bail ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) grants protective bail to Mussarat Cheema

6 minutes ago
 CDWP approves 7 projects worth Rs 85.24 bln

CDWP approves 7 projects worth Rs 85.24 bln

6 minutes ago
 Dera police arrest three outlaws

Dera police arrest three outlaws

6 minutes ago
 NA-127: Objection raised at nomination papers of B ..

NA-127: Objection raised at nomination papers of Bilawal Bhutto

6 minutes ago
Operation against encroachments continues on 7th d ..

Operation against encroachments continues on 7th day

6 minutes ago
 PU alumnus gives scholarship to Zoology students

PU alumnus gives scholarship to Zoology students

29 minutes ago
 Eiffel Tower closes as staff go on strike

Eiffel Tower closes as staff go on strike

29 minutes ago
 Bilawal unveils 10-Point agenda as he launches cam ..

Bilawal unveils 10-Point agenda as he launches campaign for upcoming elections

34 minutes ago
 CM inspects low-cost housing project in Raiwind

CM inspects low-cost housing project in Raiwind

31 minutes ago
 Indonesian students force Rohingya refugees from t ..

Indonesian students force Rohingya refugees from temporary shelter

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World