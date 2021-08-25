UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Embassy Rejects HRW's Claim Of PMDA Being Setup Through Ordinance

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 01:30 PM

Pakistani embassy rejects HRW's claim of PMDA being setup through ordinance

A spokesperson of the Pakistani Embassy has brushed aside a report by Human Rights Watch (HRW), a New York-based watchdog body, about Pakistani government plans to set up the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) though an ordnance, saying the claim was "factually incorrect

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :A spokesperson of the Pakistani Embassy has brushed aside a report by Human Rights Watch (HRW), a New York-based watchdog body, about Pakistani government plans to set up the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) though an ordnance, saying the claim was "factually incorrect." "There is no plan to introduce the regulatory body through an ordinance," Spokesperson Maliha Shahid said in a letter to HRW's Associated Asia Editor, Patricia Grossman, who has claimed that through such a body the government is seeking broad new powers to control the media.

The spokesperson regretted that Ms. Grossman did not even bother to check the factual position from the concerned authorities.

"Presently, over a half dozen outdated laws and set of rules are being implemented through multiple bodies to regulate media which do not match with the modern-day requirements of 'converged media'," Ms. Shahid said, adding that there was need to introduce holistic policy responses to the challenges of fake news, disinformation, hate speech, abusive content, privacy issues, copyright violations in the emerging information communication technologies.

"Hence, as per global best practices an independent regulatory body -- Pakistan Media Development Authority -- is under consideration for addressing challenges and requirements for convergent media environment of the 21st century to make Pakistan as a major global center for multimedia information and content services," the embassy spokesperson said.

PMDA, she said, would ensure freedom, empowerment and development of media in Pakistan.

"No criminal liability is being considered under the proposed media regulatory framework," Ms. Shahid emphasized, pointing out that the government has been discussing the proposed regulatory framework with all stakeholders for many months.

In this regard, she said, a series of consultative meetings have been held with media owners, editors, working journalists, anchorpersons, press clubs, civil society etc.

Further, according to the spokesperson, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain gave a detailed presentation to a joint meeting of Senate and National Assembly Standing Committees on information and Broadcasting as well as to the Federal cabinet, "which negates the story that the proposed bill is being kept secret."

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Senate Century Civil Society Criminals Media All From Government Cabinet Best Asia

Recent Stories

WhatsApp to introduce new messaging feature

WhatsApp to introduce new messaging feature

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Kazakhstan Joint Military Exercise “Dos ..

Pakistan-Kazakhstan Joint Military Exercise “Dostarym III” begins today

17 minutes ago
 DC for effective surveillance against dengue

DC for effective surveillance against dengue

18 minutes ago
 OSCE Media Freedom Envoy Concerned Over Kiev's San ..

OSCE Media Freedom Envoy Concerned Over Kiev's Sanctions Affecting Journalists' ..

18 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 2,155 more COVID-19 cases, 241,439 ..

S.Korea reports 2,155 more COVID-19 cases, 241,439 in total

18 minutes ago
 Security guard of Timergara Bazaar shot dead

Security guard of Timergara Bazaar shot dead

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.