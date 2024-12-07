Open Menu

Pakistani Embassy Showcases Its Cultural Heritage At Washington's Winternational Festival

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2024 | 01:00 PM

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Over 60 embassies in Washington, including Pakistan, showcased the vibrant art, authentic cuisine and handcrafted treasures that make up their cultures at the 11th edition of the Winternational Festival 2024 which began on Friday.

The event, held at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, DC, drew a large number of visitors.

Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, who toured various stalls, including the Pakistani pavilion, underscored the critical role such festivals play in promoting cultural understanding and strengthening ties among nations.

“Events like Winternational serve as a vital conduit between communities, fostering cohesion and understanding through the universal mediums of arts and culture,” he said.

The Pakistani stall attracted large crowds for its tasty food items, exquisite truck art, and collection of sparkling gemstones and handcrafted jewelry.

Ambassador Sheikh said Pakistan was a rich repository of history and cultural heritage.

The Pakistani embassy, he said, remains committed to showcasing the country’s rich heritage and bolstering cultural exchanged.

Highlighting the significance of the day, Kimberly Bassett, Secretary of the District of Columbia, presented an official proclamation from Mayor of the District of Columbia Muriel Bowser, declaring December 5th as Winternational Day in Washington, DC.

Pakistan's embassy's First Secretary Ifrah Tariq, Press and Culture Attache Zaigham Abbas, Head of Chancery Dr. Tahir Jamil and Embassy staff curated Pakistan’s festival noted presence at this mega-annual event.

Earlier, Ambassador Sheikh had a meeting with US Congressman Al Green during which a wide ranging issues, including Pak-US relations, trade, business, investment, and climate change, were discussed, a press release said. Enhancement of economic engagement with the state of Texas was also explored, it added.

APP/ift

