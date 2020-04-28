UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Entrepreneur Shares Experience Of Living In China At Peak Of COVID-19 Outbreak

Sumaira FH 30 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 04:17 PM

Pakistani entrepreneur shares experience of living in China at peak of COVID-19 outbreak

Despite social distancing to contain the epidemic, communities are getting closer in the fight against the novel coronavirus, said Nausheen Chen, a Pakistani entrepreneur living in Shenzhen, Guangdong province

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Despite social distancing to contain the epidemic, communities are getting closer in the fight against the novel coronavirus, said Nausheen Chen, a Pakistani entrepreneur living in Shenzhen, Guangdong province.

She saw many foreign friends leaving China at the peak of the outbreak in the nation, but she believed there was no reason to leave the place she called home, China Daily Global reported on Tuesday.

Her startup business helping Chinese brands create commercial videos for western markets was impacted by the crisis, but she is impressed that people from all walks of life are sticking together much closer than ever by sharing knowledge and resources to get through the tough time.

"The storm shall pass because we are going to beat it and everyone is united in the fight," she said.

Arriving at Shenzhen in 2015 with her husband after more than seven years of studying and working in the United States and Pakistan, Chen immediately fit into the city of migrants and co-founded the firm Zen and Zany－a video strategy and production startup.

Within two years, they managed to successfully complete more than 40 projects. She also hosted and organized talks and workshops about filmmaking and entrepreneurship.

However, the epidemic impacted the company's development, bringing everything to a standstill. The company's actors got stranded during their vacation and all the studios were closed.

Her core team－three foreigners and three Chinese staff, communicated constantly about updates on available actors and studio facilities, as well as safety measures and new strategies.

"Our clients were also understanding of the situation, so we could delay some shoots and turn our focus to research and development," she added.

By the end of February, the studio finally reopened and they decided to start shooting right away. "We are a little bit stressed and scared but also happy to be able to work again," she said, explaining that the first shoot was quite difficult as she had to rigorously ensure everyone's health and safety.

With a toy firm as the client, the shoot involved children. Luckily the team managed to pull it together. "Everyone involved tried his or her best to follow safety rules, such as temperature checks, wearing masks and gloves, and eating separately." Moreover, she also participated in organizing online sessions encouraging and empowering startup communities to recover from the impact of COVID-19.

"I would say startups are now sharing more knowledge than ever," she said, "and I hope that by sharing knowledge and resources we can get through this period of slow growth".

Besides work, she is impressed how people have helped each other.

She remembered one night she was coming home late from a shoot, carrying a huge suitcase packed with actors' costumes and props, so the security guard in her building thought she was coming from outside the city.

Fortunately, an English-speaking neighbor passing by volunteered to help her register and prove she hadn't left the city since December.

"Times like these were a bit hard because of the communication barrier, but we have always understood that we need to follow all the rules to live harmoniously in China, so we're happy to do that," she noted.

She was asked a few times by her friends about whether or not she wanted to leave China and she always told people the same thing: "We live here and we call this country home."

Related Topics

Pakistan Storm Business China Company Shenzhen Same United States February December 2015 Market All From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 25,000 additional COV ..

3 minutes ago

FWCCI starts compiling data of female entrepreneur ..

3 minutes ago

Asian Development Bank (ADB) president, AFD CEO di ..

3 minutes ago

Japan Plans Deliveries of Anti-Flu Drug Avigan to ..

6 minutes ago

Lavrov, Cavusoglu Discuss Prospects of COVID-19 Re ..

6 minutes ago

Newly Arrived International Space Station Crew Cle ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.