Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Pakistan's ambassador to the Czech Republic Ayesha Ali met with Deputy Minister for Interior Lukas Hendrych here on Monday.

They discussed possibilities to further enhance cooperation between Pakistan and the Czech Republic.

In a post on X, she said she had an excellent meeting with the Deputy Minister.

“We discussed all matters of mutual interest particularly enhancing Pakistan-Czech Republic cooperation,” she added.