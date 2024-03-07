(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Pakistan's UN Ambassador Munir Akram Wednesday discussed with the President of the UN General Assembly, Dennis Francis, the forthcoming observance of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia at the UN on March 15, according to a press release.

Details of the planned observance are in the process of being finalized.

In 2022, the 193-member Assembly adopted a resolution, introduced by Pakistan on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), that proclaimed March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

In introducing the resolution, Ambassador Akram had said it was aimed at promoting a culture of tolerance ad peace globally.

The resolution was sponsored by 57 members of OIC, and eight other countries, including China and Russia.

