Pakistani Envoy Meets 2 More US Lamakers As He Continues Contacts At Capitol Hill
Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 12:40 PM
WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, resumed his meetings at the Capitol Hill on Tuesday , interacting with Congressman Jim Baird, a Republican, and Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne, also a Republican, according to a press release of the Pakistani embassy.
With Congressman Baird, he exchanged views on enhancing interaction on trade, investment, defence, security, and counterterrorism, and agreed to continue engagement geared to diversifying the bilateral ties.
As regards the meeting with Congresswoman Van Duyne, Ambassador Sheikh discussed the situation and prospects of Pakistan-US relations.
He assured the Congresswoman of Pakistan’s commitment to working with the new Congress towards a mutually rewarding bilateral relationship.
Recent Stories
AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional Pitch Competition
Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd time
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets on sale from Thursday
UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day
Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 wickets in First ODI
Govt to finalize talks with IPPs, others to reduce electricity tariffs to Rs12 p ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024
12 staff members, their families trapped west of Khan Younis: Doctors Without Bo ..
Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: World Bank
Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar
Dubai Municipality receives three new international standards certificates
More Stories From World
-
Anger as Amsterdam allows 'ugly' solar panels on historic canal houses8 seconds ago
-
Swiss-EU talks to 'stabilise' ties nearing a deal21 seconds ago
-
KSrelief launches campaign to combat malaria-carrying mosquitoes in Yemen's Al-Hudaydah32 seconds ago
-
Pakistani envoy meets 2 more US lamakers as he continues contacts at Capitol Hill37 seconds ago
-
Albania to host Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation meetings40 seconds ago
-
Milan to ban smoking in public places starting 202543 seconds ago
-
Russia detains suspect in general's killing: investigators11 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes tents, shelter kits in Yemen11 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 1,201 food baskets in Chad11 minutes ago
-
Japanese carmakers Honda, Nissan in preliminary merger talks: reports20 minutes ago
-
Mayotte reels from cyclone devastation, France's Macron to arrive Thursday20 minutes ago
-
North Korean leader pays tribute to his late father20 minutes ago