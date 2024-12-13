Pakistani Envoy Meets Congressman Brian Mast, New Head Of A Key Congressional Committee
Published December 13, 2024 | 08:10 AM
WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, Thursday met with Congressman Brian Mast, the new Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, a key congressional body responsible for overseeing and shaping US foreign policy and international assistance.
Congressman Mast of Florida, an Army veteran, was voted as the head of House Foreign Affairs Committee on Monday by the House Republican Steering Committee.
"We had an optimistic discussion on strengthening bilateral ties through deeper economic engagement," Ambassador Sheikh wrote in a tweet.
"Explored prospects and avenues of furthering Pak-US cooperation and partnership in the evolving global scenario," he said. Ambassador Sheikh said that Chairman Mast underscored Pakistan's geo-political and geo-economic significance, saying "Cooperation is the best way forward."
"Wished him all the best every step of the way in this important new role," the Pakistani envoy said.
