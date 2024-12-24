Pakistani envoy meets senior UN official about upcoming talks on financing, development

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Pakistan's UN Ambassador Munir Akram Monday held a meeting with the UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs, Li Junhua, as part of the preparatory phase of next year's fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FfD-4) in Spain.

The conference is set to be held in the Spanish city of Seville from June 30 to July 3, 2025.

Officials said the conference will address new and emerging issues, and the urgent need to fully implement the Sustainable Development Goals, and support reform of the international financial architecture.

