Pakistani Envoy Meets US Lawmaker, Discusses Ways To Boost Bilateral Ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Pakistani envoy meets US lawmaker, discusses ways to boost bilateral ties

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, discussed with Congressman Ron Estes, Republican of Kansas, ways and means for strengthening relations between the two countries when he met the U.S. lawmaker on Thursday.

A press release issued by the Pakistani Embassy said that during the talks, their focus was on economic and security domains.

They also exchanged views on forging stronger Pak-US cooperation in trade, investment, healthcare as well as enhancement of cooperation with the state of Kansas.

APP/ift

