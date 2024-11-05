Pakistani exhibitors participate in Gulfood Manufacturing 2024

Chief Executive, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Zubair Motiwala along with Pakistan’s Envoy to UAE, Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at the 10th Edition of Gulfood Manufacturing 2024 on Tuesday at the Dubai World Trade Centre

ABU DHABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Chief Executive, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Zubair Motiwala along with Pakistan’s Envoy to UAE, Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at the 10th Edition of Gulfood Manufacturing 2024 on Tuesday at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The Gulfood Manufacturing 2024 a three-day event from November 5-7 was also participated by Consul General, Hussain Muhammad and Trade Counsellor Dubai, Ali Zeb Khan.

“Pakistan is participating in the Gulfood processing for the first time. It’s a wonderful experience and I am immensely pleased that Pakistani exhibitors are here to avail this opportunity for showcasing their packaging and food processing capabilities”, said Motiwala.

Ambassador Tirmizi said that 21 exhibitors from Pakistan under the umbrella of TDAP while eight companies are independently participating to showcase the food ingredients, processing & packaging, printing, labelling and supply chain solutions for the food and beverage industry at the exhibition.

Gulfood Manufacturing is a global exhibition unveiling the next era of food manufacturing and processing through digital adoption and innovations for the manufacturing industry. This year, more than 1,200 suppliers from over 60 countries across the world are participating in this mega event.

Chief Executive TDAP, Ambassador, Consul General and Trade Counsellor visited all the stalls at the Pakistani Pavilion and had detailed interactions with the exhibitors.

For pre-event arrangements and on the exhibition day, the Commercial Section Pakistan Consulate Dubai provided all possible assistance and facilitation to Pakistani Exhibitors.