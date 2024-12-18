Pakistani expatriates in Singapore briefed on benefits of Roshan Digital Account

The High Commission of Pakistan in Singapore on Wednesday held a webinar to apprise Pakistani expatriates in Singapore of the benefits of the Roshan Digital Account

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The High Commission of Pakistan in Singapore on Wednesday held a webinar to apprise Pakistani expatriates in Singapore of the benefits of the Roshan Digital Account.

The webinar was held in collaboration with Allied Bank Limited Pakistan and the State Bank of Pakistan.

The representatives of the State Bank of Pakistan and Allied Bank Limited encouraged the overseas Pakistanis to open accounts and invest in Naya Pakistan certificates.

High Commissioner Rabia Shafiq lauded the initiative and stressed the importance of sending remittances through legal channels.