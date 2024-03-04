Pakistani experts praise 'Two Sessions' for propelling global economic stability

Pakistani experts have lauded the significance of the "Two Sessions" in fostering global economic stability in the context of jointly building the Belt and Road Initiative, particularly China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiatives

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Pakistani experts have lauded the significance of the "Two Sessions" in fostering global economic stability in the context of jointly building the Belt and Road Initiative, particularly China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiatives.

They believe that the foreign policies and incentives for foreigners in China during these sessions are pivotal in enhancing economic cooperation and promoting sustainable development in the region.

Muhammad Asghar, a Pakistani journalist in China told China Economic Net that the strategic discussions held during the Two Sessions serve as a platform for fostering stronger ties between Pakistan and China, paving the way for mutually beneficial partnerships that contribute to global economic stability.

"I feel honored to attend the CPPCC Spokesperson briefing held ahead of Two Seasons in 2024. I'm attending different meetings and briefings during the six-day Two Sessions. I will focus on jointly building the Belt and Road Initiative President Xi Jinping launched a decade ago to build a community with a shared future. I'm lucky that I witnessed the previous five to six Two Sessions during my assignments which I have good experience of it", he stated.

He further said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was a flagship project of jointly building the Belt and Road Initiative. Several projects have been completed in Pakistan under CPEC. "I am also looking forward to attending Foreign Minister Wang Yi media interaction and also opening and closing ceremonies of Two Sessions in the People's Great Hall", he added.

Shahid Afraz Khan, a Foreign Expert in Beijing said that the strategic discussions and initiatives undertaken during these sessions served as a testament to the strong partnership between China and the world and their commitment to sustainable economic development.

"Jointly building the Belt and Road Initiative has become the biggest mega development project of the 21st century which is successfully negating the spillover repercussions of geopolitics, protectionism, unilateralism, war-theatre mentality, isolation, marginalization and gearing the developing countries and Global South towards greater socio-economic integration, connectivity and industrial productivity and cooperation", Pakistan expert Dr. Mehmood Ul Hassan Khan told to CEN.