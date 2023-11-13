Open Menu

Pakistani Filmmaker Mumtaz Hussain Wins US Award For Distinguished Artists

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Pakistani filmmaker Mumtaz Hussain wins US award for distinguished artists

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) A Pakistani-American author and filmmaker Mumtaz Hussain has been decorated with the Global Leadership 2023 Award for his "outstanding contributions" in the fields of art, films, and literature.

The New York-based writer was chosen by Lion Club and James Jay Dudley Luce Foundation for the prestigious award.

Mumtaz Hussain, a graduate of the National College of Arts, Lahore, has enhanced his skills with exposure to European and America art scenes.

His other works include the urdu book of short stories, “GOOL AINAK KA PECHAY," "LAFZON MAIN TASVARIAN", "PELI PATI CHUNA KUM," "MUMTAZ HUSSAIN DIAN CHUWIAN KAHINIAN" (GURMUKHI).

Hussain’s art films, notably “Soul of Civilization,” have been screened in the halls of noted institutions such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, Queens Museum of Art, Stony Brook University, University of Wisconsin-Madison, and the University of Connecticut, showcasing his impact on the global cultural landscape.

His first feature film, “Art=(love) 2,” also garnered international recognition.

APP/ift

