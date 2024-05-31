Pakistani food companies showcase diverse range of products at exhibition in Shanghai

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Nine leading Pakistani companies, specializing in logistics, rice mills, frozen meals, and a wide array of fruits, juices, pink salt products, candies, snacks, and dried fruits, had made a strong presence at the imported grocery section of the 2024 Salon International De L'Alimentation (SIAL) in Shanghai.

The exhibition, running from May 28 to 30, attracted over 5,000 exhibitors from 75 countries and regions, showcasing more than 350,000 products, representing the latest, innovative and unique food and beverage products from around the world, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Friday.

SIAL Shanghai has become a pivotal platform for Pakistani food exporters to showcase their products to a global audience. The Pakistani contingents participation highlighted the country's rich agricultural heritage and growing capabilities in food processing and logistics. With a focus on quality and variety, the Pakistani exhibitors aimed to capture the attention of buyers from China and other participating countries. One of the standout companies was the National Logistics Corporation represented by Director Plans Muhammad Yousaf.

He emphasized the company capabilities in handling international shipments, especially in the food and beverage industry. We are here to introduce our logistics services to potential customers and partners, he said. With our robust network, we can ensure efficient and timely delivery of products from Pakistan to China and beyond.



In the rice mill sector, Pakistani companies showcased their high-quality rice varieties including broken rice, long-grain rice and other specialty rice. Kumar Kewlani, representing one of the participating rice mills, said, We have been exporting rice to China since the market opened up, with shipments of thousands of tons monthly. Exhibiting here is a great way to showcase the unique qualities of Pakistani rice and other food products.

The frozen meal section was also a highlight, with Pakistani companies exhibiting a diverse range of ready meals. These include traditional Pakistani curries, biryanis, and naans, as well as international flavors that cater to a global audience.

Packaged in convenient and sustainable packaging, frozen meals are designed to capture the attention of busy consumers looking for quick and healthy meal options.

In addition to product displays, SIAL Shanghai 2024 featured 10 themed forums covering topics such as new retail, supply chain management, meat products, imported foods, food technology, Chinese cuisine, food and beverage investment, beverages and food distribution. These forums brought together over a hundred industry experts, leading businesses and thought leaders to discuss the latest trends and hot topics in the food and beverage industry.