Pakistani Furniture Captivates Crowd With Craftsmanship At Dongguan Expo
Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2025 | 12:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The 53rd International Famous Furniture Fair (Dongguan, China), a premier global event for the home furnishing industry, is showcasing over 1,200 top-tier brands from around the world.
Among the exhibitors, Nuer Pakistan, a Pakistani furniture enterprise, is making its debut with a display of traditional craftsmanship that has drawn the attention of bustling crowds. Their collection features intricately designed rosewood tables and chairs with copper inlays, fruit baskets and decorative copper artifacts in the shapes of deer, horses and swans, as well as copper vases and onyx vessels, CEN reported on Tuesday.
"The exhibition has served as a cultural bridge, introducing Chinese buyers and designers to Pakistanâ€™s rich heritage of furniture-making," said Shahbaz, a representative from Nuer Pakistan.
Expressing his delight at the overwhelming response, Shahbaz remarked, "The foot traffic at the expo has been incredible. We are very hopeful because we have had some good discussions about orders."
Spanning more than 1 million square meters, the fair is a melting pot of global design, home furnishings, materials and art. It brings together resources from across the furniture supply chain, including design, customization, outdoor decor and artistic aesthetics.
For Pakistani businessmen, the event is not only a platform to learn from the best but also an opportunity to explore potential collaborations and partnerships.
Pakistan's furniture industry, while rich in tradition and craftsmanship, faces challenges in modernization and scalability.
According to industry reports, Pakistan's furniture industry is worth around $1 billion, with exports accounting for only a small fraction of this value. In contrast, China dominates as the world's largest furniture producer and exporter, with furniture and parts exports reaching $67.884 billion in 2024.
Shahbaz highlighted the potential for growth through collaboration. "In China, there are numerous opportunities for every kind of business, including furniture. Pakistan lacks advanced technology and machinery, but we have cheap labor and abundant wood resources. Here, we can learn new ways to improve our modernization and meet international standards in the furniture industry," he said.
He also noted the potential for Chinese investment in Pakistan. "We welcome Chinese machinery manufacturers to invest in Pakistan, teach us how to use advanced equipment, and improve our production processes. This collaboration could be a game-changer for Pakistan's furniture sector," he concluded.
