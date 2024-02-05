Pakistani govt rejects any interference in Feb. 8 election; defends actions against some PTI leaders

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2024 | 12:00 AM
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Pakistan's interim government has defended the arrests of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) members and leaders as a necessary response to the violent protests across the country in May, saying the law took its course.
Responding to questions from the New York Times' correspondent in Islamabad, the government also denied any unlawful meddling in the Feb. 8 elections to sideline PTI party.
“It appears the party looks at their defeat looming large and is using the victim card to cover up the criminal actions of some of their leaders,” Murtaza Solangi, the interim information minister, was quoted as saying in the New York Times.
“The law has taken its course,” he added.
