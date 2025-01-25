Pakistani Hairtail, Aquatic Products Gain Popularity In China
Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2025 | 01:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Pakistani aquatic products, particularly hairtail (a type of ribbonfish), are gaining increasing traction in the Chinese market.
According to the latest data from the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC), imports of frozen hairtail (HS Code 03038910) from Pakistan have risen by 27.6% in 2024, reaching USD 3,565,373, up from USD 2,793,326 in 2023, China Economic Net (APP) reported on Saturday.
Commenting on this trend, Jessie Hao, International Trade Manager at Prestige International Trading Co., Ltd., said, China's demand for high-quality seafood is immense, with annual consumption of hairtail alone reaching up to 1 million tons.
Pakistani exporters are seizing this opportunity by offering a wide variety of nutritious and flavorful aquatic products that cater to the tastes of Chinese consumers.
Prestige International Trading Ltd, which has managed the Pakistan National Pavilion on JD.com for the past three years, has recently expanded its offerings to include aquatic products.
The company's inaugural shipment comprising 53 tons of frozen hairtail and 22 tons of frozen shrimp arrived from Karachi Port to Qingdao Port.
These products are now being sold through various offline channels, including restaurants, canteens, hotels, and wholesalers.
In the future, Prestige plans to introduce smaller retail packs of shrimp for online sales, tapping further into the rapidly growing Chinese e-commerce market.
Pakistani hairtail is particularly popular for its tender texture and delicate flavor. Hao explained, "The fish's silvery sheen and transparent corneas make it visually appealing. Its firm muscles and broad size are particularly attractive to Chinese consumers who favor larger fish fillets." With competitive pricing and superior quality, Pakistani hairtail is filling a significant gap.
In addition to hairtail, Jessie Hao highlighted that other premium Pakistani aquatic products, such as shrimp, lobster, black tiger prawn, and grouper, are also in demand among Chinese consumers. Currently, 307 Pakistani aquatic enterprises are registered with the GACC for exports to China, some of which have been operating in the market since 2018.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in documenting Emirati history
Louvre Museum opens first fashion exhibition
Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take hat-trick Against West Indies
Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factories worth AED308.7 million
Eight people killed in ordnance factory explosion in western India
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2025
UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes diplomatic activities
Rabdan Academy celebrates graduation of Health Emergency Management Foundation P ..
Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Fashion Friday’ at Meydan Racecourse
Dubai Culture launches 29th Art Map
Mohammed Bin Rashid Library to host International Conference on Library and Info ..
More Stories From World
-
Sinner wary of 'physical beast' Zverev in Australian Open final6 minutes ago
-
Pakistani hairtail, aquatic products gain popularity in China6 minutes ago
-
The four Israeli women hostages to be freed on Saturday6 minutes ago
-
DR Congo battles intensify, Western nations ask citizens to leave Goma46 minutes ago
-
US Senate confirms former Fox News co-host as Pentagon chief46 minutes ago
-
Trump threatens aid cutoff on US disaster zone visits46 minutes ago
-
Colombia sends army to fight guerillas on Venezuela border56 minutes ago
-
Golf: US PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open scores56 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Embassy, Beijing decorated on Chinese New Year, Spring Festival2 hours ago
-
Colombia sends army to fight guerillas on Venezuela border2 hours ago
-
Belarus election offers Lukashenko versus no one else2 hours ago
-
US migrant deportation flights arrive in Latin America2 hours ago