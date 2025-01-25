Open Menu

Pakistani Hairtail, Aquatic Products Gain Popularity In China

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Pakistani hairtail, aquatic products gain popularity in China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Pakistani aquatic products, particularly hairtail (a type of ribbonfish), are gaining increasing traction in the Chinese market.

According to the latest data from the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC), imports of frozen hairtail (HS Code 03038910) from Pakistan have risen by 27.6% in 2024, reaching USD 3,565,373, up from USD 2,793,326 in 2023, China Economic Net (APP) reported on Saturday.

Commenting on this trend, Jessie Hao, International Trade Manager at Prestige International Trading Co., Ltd., said, China's demand for high-quality seafood is immense, with annual consumption of hairtail alone reaching up to 1 million tons.

Pakistani exporters are seizing this opportunity by offering a wide variety of nutritious and flavorful aquatic products that cater to the tastes of Chinese consumers.

Prestige International Trading Ltd, which has managed the Pakistan National Pavilion on JD.com for the past three years, has recently expanded its offerings to include aquatic products.

The company's inaugural shipment comprising 53 tons of frozen hairtail and 22 tons of frozen shrimp arrived from Karachi Port to Qingdao Port.

These products are now being sold through various offline channels, including restaurants, canteens, hotels, and wholesalers.

In the future, Prestige plans to introduce smaller retail packs of shrimp for online sales, tapping further into the rapidly growing Chinese e-commerce market.

Pakistani hairtail is particularly popular for its tender texture and delicate flavor. Hao explained, "The fish's silvery sheen and transparent corneas make it visually appealing. Its firm muscles and broad size are particularly attractive to Chinese consumers who favor larger fish fillets." With competitive pricing and superior quality, Pakistani hairtail is filling a significant gap.

In addition to hairtail, Jessie Hao highlighted that other premium Pakistani aquatic products, such as shrimp, lobster, black tiger prawn, and grouper, are also in demand among Chinese consumers. Currently, 307 Pakistani aquatic enterprises are registered with the GACC for exports to China, some of which have been operating in the market since 2018.

APP/asg

Recent Stories

ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in d ..

ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in documenting Emirati history

36 minutes ago
 Louvre Museum opens first fashion exhibition

Louvre Museum opens first fashion exhibition

51 minutes ago
 Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take ..

Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take hat-trick Against West Indies

1 hour ago
 Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factori ..

Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factories worth AED308.7 million

2 hours ago
 Eight people killed in ordnance factory explosion ..

Eight people killed in ordnance factory explosion in western India

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2025

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2025

4 hours ago
 UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes diplomatic activitie ..

UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes diplomatic activities

13 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy celebrates graduation of Health Eme ..

Rabdan Academy celebrates graduation of Health Emergency Management Foundation P ..

13 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Fashion Friday’ a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Fashion Friday’ at Meydan Racecourse

13 hours ago
 Dubai Culture launches 29th Art Map

Dubai Culture launches 29th Art Map

13 hours ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Library to host International ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library to host International Conference on Library and Info ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World