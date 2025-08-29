Pakistani Handicrafts Shine At Lhasa (China) Expo
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2025 | 05:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) A group of Pakistani companies are showcasing the country’s rich artisanal heritage at a trade expo that kicked off at Lhasa, capital city of southwest China’s Xizang autonomous region.
Aidi, a seasoned Pakistani exhibitor participating in his sixth trade exhibition in Xizang, said, “This year, we have brought exquisite onyx products and handmade scarves. Through attending trade shows across different Chinese cities, I have gained valuable insights into the culture and product preferences of people in Xizang.”
The exhibitor emphasised the growing appreciation for Pakistani craftsmanship. “Pakistan offers a wide range of handmade products that have gained remarkable acceptance in the Chinese market. Consumers in Xizang particularly appreciate our stone and jade handicrafts, bronze ware, wooden crafts, and carpets.”
Aidi highlighted the unique advantages of Pakistani products. “Our handmade items offer exceptional value compared to other countries. More importantly, we carefully study local culture and customize our offerings accordingly.
Understanding and respecting cultural values is the foundation of successful business relationships.”
The exhibition also features distinctive Xizang products, including Thangka paintings, local incense, yak-derived products, highland barley items, premium honey, natural drinking water, and modern textiles. These products demonstrate Xizang’s industrial progress while providing international exhibitors with opportunities for cultural exchange, CEN reported on Friday.
As the expo continues through September 1, Aidi and other Pakistani businesspeople expressed strong confidence in their prospects. “This event has opened new doors for understanding the Chinese market and building meaningful connections,” Aidi noted.
The expo, officially known as 2025 First Lhasa International Cultural Tourism Expo and Foreign Trade Excellent Products China Tour Xizang (Lhasa) Station, has attracted 150 exhibitors from over 10 countries and regions, including Nepal, France, Thailand, and Australia.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400
At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastating floods hit Punjab
Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025
A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari grieved over loss o ..
Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional peace: Senator Siddiqui
Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"
Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sector through ordinance amendment ..
RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh
Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; Chiniot administration on high ..
More Stories From World
-
Pakistani handicrafts shine at Lhasa (China) expo3 minutes ago
-
China-Pakistan agricultural cooperation delivers breakthroughs in sugarcane research2 hours ago
-
At UN, Pakistan pushes for swift int'l support to help Haiti tackle escalating violence, humanitaria ..5 hours ago
-
New York Mayor lauds diaspora's role as he hosts first Pakistan Heritage Day reception5 hours ago
-
Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional peace: Senator Siddiqui18 hours ago
-
China’s transfer of advanced agricultural technologies to Pakistan deepens strategic mutual trust21 hours ago
-
PEF, PARCO sign MoU to boost education in South Punjab21 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz, President Erdogan discuss flood situation; Turkiye offers full support22 hours ago
-
UN agencies warn extreme heat poses growing threat to workers' health6 days ago
-
Global media visits leading electric two-wheelers manufacturer in Wuxi, Jiangsu6 days ago
-
Maxwell clears President Trump, denies Epstein had client list6 days ago
-
Pakistan urges UNSC to address Congo conflict's root cause, 'illegal exploitation' of its natural re ..6 days ago