Pakistani handicrafts shine at Lhasa (China) expo

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) A group of Pakistani companies are showcasing the country’s rich artisanal heritage at a trade expo that kicked off at Lhasa, capital city of southwest China’s Xizang autonomous region.

Aidi, a seasoned Pakistani exhibitor participating in his sixth trade exhibition in Xizang, said, “This year, we have brought exquisite onyx products and handmade scarves. Through attending trade shows across different Chinese cities, I have gained valuable insights into the culture and product preferences of people in Xizang.”

The exhibitor emphasised the growing appreciation for Pakistani craftsmanship. “Pakistan offers a wide range of handmade products that have gained remarkable acceptance in the Chinese market. Consumers in Xizang particularly appreciate our stone and jade handicrafts, bronze ware, wooden crafts, and carpets.”

Aidi highlighted the unique advantages of Pakistani products. “Our handmade items offer exceptional value compared to other countries. More importantly, we carefully study local culture and customize our offerings accordingly.

Understanding and respecting cultural values is the foundation of successful business relationships.”

The exhibition also features distinctive Xizang products, including Thangka paintings, local incense, yak-derived products, highland barley items, premium honey, natural drinking water, and modern textiles. These products demonstrate Xizang’s industrial progress while providing international exhibitors with opportunities for cultural exchange, CEN reported on Friday.

As the expo continues through September 1, Aidi and other Pakistani businesspeople expressed strong confidence in their prospects. “This event has opened new doors for understanding the Chinese market and building meaningful connections,” Aidi noted.

The expo, officially known as 2025 First Lhasa International Cultural Tourism Expo and Foreign Trade Excellent Products China Tour Xizang (Lhasa) Station, has attracted 150 exhibitors from over 10 countries and regions, including Nepal, France, Thailand, and Australia.

