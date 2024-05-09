Open Menu

Pakistani Hujjaj Start Arriving To Begin Spirtual Journey From The Prophet's City

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2024 | 11:40 AM

MADINAH AL-MUNAWARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport (Madina Airport) received three flights in the morning session on Thursday, with short intervals, carrying a total of 530 intending Hajj pilgrims from Karachi and Islamabad to the holy land.

The first flight from Karachi brought 179 Hujjaj, while the second and third flights from Islamabad and Karachi brought 200 and 151 pilgrims, respectively, to the city of the Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The Hajj pilgrims were warmly received by Pakistan's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ahmad Farooq, Director General of Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro, Consul General Khalid Mehmood, Director of Hajj in Madinah Zia-ur-Rehman, Director of Facilitation and Coordination Ahmed Nadeem Khan, Director Moavineen Asghar Yusufza, and Director Hajj Medical Mission Brigadier Jamil Lakhiar.

Filled with excitement and devotion, the pilgrims, who have been preparing for this moment for years, stepped foot in the Prophet's (SAW) city, marking the beginning of the Hajj season. Approximately three million pilgrims from around the world, including 179,210 Pakistanis, will converge on the holy cities to perform the sacred Hajj.

From the airport, the passengers were transported to residential buildings located in Markazia, just a 15-20 minute walk from Masjid e Nabvi and Roza-e-Rasool (SAW), via luxurious buses.

The pilgrims will spend the next few days in Madinah, visiting holy sites and preparing themselves for the journey ahead.

They will then travel to Makkah, where they will perform other obligatory acts of Hajj, starting on 8th Zilhajj, including the circumambulation of the Ka'aba and the symbolic stoning of the devil.

On Thursday, 11 flights are scheduled to arrive in Madinah from five major cities in Pakistan, carrying approximately 2,160 intending Hajj pilgrims. The pre-Hajj flight operation, which will continue until June 10, will facilitate the arrival of thousands of pilgrims in the holy city.

During the first 15 days of the ongoing pre-Hajj flight operation, all flights will operate from various cities in Pakistan to Madinah until May 23, and afterwards, they will land at the King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah, until the completion of the pre-Hajj flight operation."

