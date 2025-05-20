Pakistani intending pilgrims laud MoRA for exemplary arrangements in Saudi Arabia

MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Pakistani intending pilgrims who arrived in Saudi Arabia from various regions of Pakistan to perform Hajj on Tuesday expressed their deep appreciation for the Ministry of Religious Affairs (MoRA), praising its exemplary arrangements that have maximized their comfort and convenience in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.

Upon arrival, the guests of Allah Almighty commended the meticulous planning and execution of services tailored to meet their needs, highlighting the significant improvements made by the authorities to enhance the overall pilgrimage experience.

During visits to various residential buildings housing Pakistani pilgrims, this correspondent interacted with many of them.

They acknowledged the government's facilitation efforts, which began at the initial stage of the process with the launch of the Pak Hajj mobile App.

The intending pilgrims appreciated the streamlined application submission, comprehensive Hajj training programs, and well-coordinated departures to Madinah and Jeddah. They also praised the efficient reception at Makkah and Madinha airports, residential buildings by officials of Hajj Mission and Saudi Company Al-Rajhi, smooth transportation to accommodations and the provision of quality, hygienic meals three times a day.

Non-stop shuttle buses from hotels to Haram Sharif, high-quality medical facilities, and the thorough guidance offered by Moavineen made their spiritual journey more comfortable, they remarked.

While the feedback was overwhelmingly positive, some pilgrims offered constructive suggestions for further improvements. Among the recommendations were securing accommodations closer to Haram Sharif and expanding the shuttle bus service to cover all residential buildings, particularly to assist elderly pilgrims and those with mobility challenges.

Dr. Jamshid Abro and his wife, Dr. Shahbana Jamshid, from Larkana, expressed complete satisfaction with the arrangements while sitting in a dining hall of their residential complex. “We feel like we are at home and can fully focus on our prayers and communion with Allah Almighty. We couldn’t have imagined such state-of-the-art facilities awaiting us in the holy land,” they said.

Hassan and his mother Haleema, who arrived from Lahore with other family members and had previously performed Hajj in 2010, remarked, “We have never seen such smooth arrangements before.”

Jehan Ara Begum, a 75-year-old pilgrim from Karachi, praised the discipline and organization maintained by the Pakistan Hajj Mission.

She observed that the mission was monitoring the entire Hajj operation using modern technology and online surveillance systems.

However, she suggested further improvements to the shuttle bus service by ensuring each building is served directly to better assist elderly and disabled pilgrims.

Kaneez Fatima, who came from Peshawar with her son Imran Hussain, lauded the mission for its outstanding arrangements. “Because Pakistani cooks have been hired, we enjoy food that tastes just like home,” she said. Whether it’s transport, accommodation, or meals, everything is exemplary.”

She expressed hope that the mission will maintain the same zeal and dedication during the Mashair days in Mina.

At the Pakistan Hajj Medical Mission (PHMM), this correspondent also met with pilgrims receiving medical care, including treatment from specialist doctors and free medication. Many expressed gratitude for the health services, which enabled them to stay fit for the demanding rites of Hajj.

Sumera Begum, a 52-year-old from Multan, shared her experience at the main hospital’s pharmacy. On her sixth visit, she continued to receive VIP-level treatment. “A Moavin welcomed patients warmly and guided them to the right counters. Each time, I was thoroughly examined by specialist doctors and provided free medicine along with advice to avoid medical complications during Hajj,” she said.

Far from home, Sumera felt blessed to have such care. “After Allah Almighty, I am truly grateful for the medical services provided to Pakistani pilgrims.”

Ghulam Abbas, a diabetic and hypertension patient from Rawalpindi, noted the efficiency of hospital staff during his regular visits. “I saw a wheelchair provided to a patient within minutes of a single call from the attendant, even outside the hospital premises,” he said.

Gul Shah, a 47-year-old pilgrim from Swat, visited the hospital for treatment of a foot wound and throat infection. He received prompt care and high-quality medicine.

Overall, Pakistani pilgrims expressed heartfelt gratitude and satisfaction with the government’s arrangements while offering valuable insights for further enhancement of future Hajj operations.

From application processing to medical care, the comprehensive services have significantly improved the pilgrims' ability to focus entirely on their spiritual journey.