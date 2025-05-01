Pakistani intending pilgrims to experience best-ever Hajj facilities in 2025: DG Hajj Mission

MADINAH al MUNAWWARAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Director General Jeddah and Head of the Pakistan Hajj Mission, Abdul Wahab Soomro, said on Thursday that comprehensive arrangements have been made to provide state-of-the-art facilities to Pakistani intending pilgrims in Makkah and Madinah this year.

“Owing to the enhanced and modern facilities, I am confident that this year’s Hajj will be exemplary compared to recent years,” he said while talking to APP here Thursday.

He said that the government had introduced a short Hajj package last year. Under the scheme, intending pilgrims now have the option to choose separate rooms with two or three beds, offering more privacy and convenience.

The Hajj Mission has secured 93,000 beds for 88,380 pilgrims under the Government Hajj Scheme, ensuring surplus accommodation, he added.

Sharing details of extended facilities particularly for the critical five days of Hajj in Mashair (8–12 Zilhaj), the Director General said that upgraded tents in Mina now include air conditioning, sofa-cum-mattresses, luggage shelves, and gypsum board partitions. Moreover, a newly introduced app will help pilgrims easily locate their camps and tents during their stay in Mashair, he remarked.

He said that the Pakistan Hajj Mission is implementing an ambitious plan to improve services for the guests of Allah Almighty (pilgrims) under acumen leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousuf, and Secretary Religious Affairs Dr Syed Atta ur Rehman.

To a question, the DG said that timely and detailed arrangements—including transportation, accommodation, and catering in Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalfa—have been finalized to facilitate the guests of Allah Almighty during their spiritual journey.

It is noteworthy that the 2025 Hajj Operation is proceeding successfully under the dynamic leadership of Director Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro. His proactive and multifaceted role has ensured that all departments of the Pakistan Hajj Mission are achieving their targets.

Whether it involves coordination with Saudi service providers, the distribution of double-dish meals in Madinah, the availability of double- and triple-bed rooms, the introduction of family accommodation, new buses for transport, or enhanced tent facilities in Mina—all these advancements reflect the mission's success.