Pakistani Internet Influencer Showcases Talent At 'Chinese Bridge Competition'

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Pakistani internet influencer showcases talent at 'Chinese Bridge Competition'

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) In a global showcase of linguistic prowess and cultural understanding, Usman, a Pakistani internet influencer and a student at Beijing Language and Culture University, participated in the Chinese Bridge - Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreigners Around the Globe - Storytelling Contest, held in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province.

The contest, which gathered 49 contestants from 37 countries last week, provided a platform for participants to showcase their proficiency in the Chinese language and share their unique stories of connections with China, local media reported.

Usman struck a chord with the audience with his fluent Chinese and heartfelt stories themed "My First Time with China", expressing his profound love for the Chinese language and culture.

"My participation in this competition has motivated me more than ever to continue my studies in Chinese", said Usman adding, "I have realised that language is a powerful tool for understanding and connecting with people from different backgrounds. My plans include furthering my Chinese studies and expanding my influencer career to promote cultural exchanges between Pakistan and China".

During the competition, participants also visited various scenic spots in Hunan, including the majestic Tianmenshan Mountain, further enhancing their appreciation of the region's rich natural beauty and cultural heritage.

