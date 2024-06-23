Pakistani Internet Influencer Showcases Talent At 'Chinese Bridge Competition'
Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2024 | 01:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) In a global showcase of linguistic prowess and cultural understanding, Usman, a Pakistani internet influencer and a student at Beijing Language and Culture University, participated in the Chinese Bridge - Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreigners Around the Globe - Storytelling Contest, held in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province.
The contest, which gathered 49 contestants from 37 countries last week, provided a platform for participants to showcase their proficiency in the Chinese language and share their unique stories of connections with China, local media reported.
Usman struck a chord with the audience with his fluent Chinese and heartfelt stories themed "My First Time with China", expressing his profound love for the Chinese language and culture.
"My participation in this competition has motivated me more than ever to continue my studies in Chinese", said Usman adding, "I have realised that language is a powerful tool for understanding and connecting with people from different backgrounds. My plans include furthering my Chinese studies and expanding my influencer career to promote cultural exchanges between Pakistan and China".
During the competition, participants also visited various scenic spots in Hunan, including the majestic Tianmenshan Mountain, further enhancing their appreciation of the region's rich natural beauty and cultural heritage.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock
Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises
CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur
More Stories From World
-
Locals protest against Turkish island's 'monstrobuses'1 hour ago
-
Could be wurst: Vienna sausage stands push for UN recognition2 hours ago
-
Sha'Carri Richardson wins 100m at US trials to qualify for Paris Olympics2 hours ago
-
Merchant ship damaged by drone attack in Red Sea: UK agency3 hours ago
-
Marcos says Philippines won't be intimidated amid China row3 hours ago
-
Afghanistan stun Australia with 21-run T20 World Cup win4 hours ago
-
Golf: PGA Travelers Championship scores4 hours ago
-
Croatia face Italy in crunch Euro 2024 survival clash4 hours ago
-
Super subs give Venezuela win over 10-man Ecuador4 hours ago
-
Dressel, Ledecky line up title defenses at Paris Olympics with US trials wins4 hours ago
-
Young fires 59 but Korea's Kim leads US PGA Travelers Championship4 hours ago
-
Australia win toss and bowl against Afghanistan4 hours ago