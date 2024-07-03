Pakistani IT companies offers diverse range of products, services: Shaza Fatima

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Wednesday said the Pakistani IT companies offered a diverse range of products and services from software development and cybersecurity to artificial intelligence and data analytics

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Wednesday said the Pakistani IT companies offered a diverse range of products and services from software development and cybersecurity to artificial intelligence and data analytics.

"These capabilities complement the strengths of our global counterparts, paving the way for extensive collaboration," she said while addressing the EuroAsia Pakistan Digital Economy Forum.

The minister said that China had made remarkable advancements in artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing, and 5G technology.

The Belt and Road Initiative and the Digital Silk Route project were clear indications of the country's commitment to building a connected and technologically advanced world, she added.

Dr Baige Zhao, Vice Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of 12th National People's Congress, said Pakistan and China were enhancing cooperation in digital technologies.

"Pakistan has geographical advantages and young population, Pakistan is the future of the digital economy," she added.

Maroof Ali Shahani, Chief Executive Officer of Cyber Net in Pakistan said after collaboration with Alibaba , he was enjoying all services in China by using Pakistan payment system.

Discussions centered on leveraging cutting-edge technologies, enhancing digital infrastructure, and fostering innovation to drive economic growth.

The event highlighted the strategic importance of digital transformation and strengthened ties between Eurasian and Pakistani stakeholders.

Chinese and Pakistani companies signed a series of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) at the Global Digital Economy Conference (GDEC) 2024.

These agreements, aimed at fostering technological collaboration and innovation, underscore the deepening economic ties between the two nations and their shared commitment to driving digital transformation.

The partnerships are expected to leverage cutting-edge technologies, boost digital infrastructure, and open new avenues for economic growth in both countries.

APP/asg