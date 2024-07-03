Pakistani IT Companies Offers Diverse Range Of Products, Services: Shaza Fatima
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2024 | 06:57 PM
Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Wednesday said the Pakistani IT companies offered a diverse range of products and services from software development and cybersecurity to artificial intelligence and data analytics
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Wednesday said the Pakistani IT companies offered a diverse range of products and services from software development and cybersecurity to artificial intelligence and data analytics.
"These capabilities complement the strengths of our global counterparts, paving the way for extensive collaboration," she said while addressing the EuroAsia Pakistan Digital Economy Forum.
The minister said that China had made remarkable advancements in artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing, and 5G technology.
The Belt and Road Initiative and the Digital Silk Route project were clear indications of the country's commitment to building a connected and technologically advanced world, she added.
Dr Baige Zhao, Vice Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of 12th National People's Congress, said Pakistan and China were enhancing cooperation in digital technologies.
"Pakistan has geographical advantages and young population, Pakistan is the future of the digital economy," she added.
Maroof Ali Shahani, Chief Executive Officer of Cyber Net in Pakistan said after collaboration with Alibaba , he was enjoying all services in China by using Pakistan payment system.
Discussions centered on leveraging cutting-edge technologies, enhancing digital infrastructure, and fostering innovation to drive economic growth.
The event highlighted the strategic importance of digital transformation and strengthened ties between Eurasian and Pakistani stakeholders.
Chinese and Pakistani companies signed a series of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) at the Global Digital Economy Conference (GDEC) 2024.
These agreements, aimed at fostering technological collaboration and innovation, underscore the deepening economic ties between the two nations and their shared commitment to driving digital transformation.
The partnerships are expected to leverage cutting-edge technologies, boost digital infrastructure, and open new avenues for economic growth in both countries.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
CUI, CERN to strengthen, expand collaboration
IGP awards Ghazi Medals to 18 constables of Bahawalpur region
5 children drown in Awaran canal
Governor KP visits Nurek Dam, Power Station Tajikistan
Governor Kundi condemns attack on polio teams
Senate Standing Committee on Finance meets
NCW, UN experts in protected area planning embark on field tour in Uruq Bani Maa ..
Ex-senator among 3 killed in Bajur remote-controlled blast
AIGP for increasing reliance over modern technology
SPSC announces result of Assistant Sub Inspector in Anti-corruption Establishmen ..
Environment Ministry unveils investment opportunity to build coffee city in Al-B ..
PM Shehbaz meets Putin; emphasises expanding bilateral trade, defence cooperatio ..
More Stories From World
-
NCW, UN experts in protected area planning embark on field tour in Uruq Bani Maarid Reserve1 minute ago
-
Environment Ministry unveils investment opportunity to build coffee city in Al-Baha Region1 minute ago
-
Source close to Hezbollah says Israeli strike kills senior commander59 seconds ago
-
US private hiring eases unexpectedly in June: ADP1 minute ago
-
S.Africa inaugurates unprecedented unity government49 minutes ago
-
Palestinian Prime Minister and IsDB President discuss strengthening relations42 minutes ago
-
Saudi the Crown Prince congratulates the President of Belarus on Independence Day49 minutes ago
-
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques congratulates the President of Belarus on Independence Day49 minutes ago
-
Saudi and Estonian Foreign Ministers sign MoU on political consultations59 minutes ago
-
Omani Foreign Minister, GCC Secretary General sign agreement to establish Supreme Council's Advisory ..1 hour ago
-
Exhibitor applications open for China's 2025 import expo1 hour ago
-
Showdowns, young guns and own goals as Euro 2024 heads into quarter-finals1 hour ago