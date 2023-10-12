Open Menu

Pakistani Language Expert Composes Poem Praising Belt And Road

Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2023 | 08:16 PM

Pakistani language expert composes poem praising Belt and Road

Zubair Bashir from Pakistan composed a poem revolving around the themes of love, friendship and reunion to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Zubair Bashir from Pakistan composed a poem revolving around the themes of love, friendship and reunion to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative.

Zubair Bashir, a language expert affiliated with China Media Group (CMG), presented his urdu poem with an English sub-title during China Global Television Network (CGTN)’s program “Read a Poem.”

Zubair Bashir said that the poem’s content reflected on the past decade with a dream of shared prosperity and a clear vision has come to reality.

Since the launch of BRI in 2013, China has become the largest source of investment and shared prosperity for the countries along the Belt and Road.

