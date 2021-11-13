UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Leader Notes Crucial Role Of Troika Plus In Resolving Afghan Humanitarian Issues

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 12:10 AM

Pakistani Leader Notes Crucial Role of Troika Plus in Resolving Afghan Humanitarian Issues

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasized the crucial role of the Troika Plus format on Afghanistan, including Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan, in efforts to resolve the humanitarian crisis in the country, his office said on Friday.

The remark was made during a meeting with the special envoys of the so-called extended Troika format, after the representatives held talks on the Afghan issue in Islamabad.

"The Prime Minister laid a strong emphasis on provision of urgent humanitarian assistance as well as economic support to Afghanistan to avert the twin challenges of humanitarian crisis and economic collapse ... The Prime Minister highlighted the crucial role of Troika Plus in this context," the office said in a statement.

Khan also expressed hope that the international community would recognize the gravity of the situation and take urgent measures, including the release of frozen assets, to help alleviate the sufferings of the Afghan people.

"The Prime Minister emphasized the importance for the international community to have a pragmatic approach and constructive engagement with Afghanistan to address mutual concerns and promote common interests of Troika Plus countries," the statement read.

During the meeting, the Pakistani leader also underscored the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan for the security and prosperity of the entire region.

"The Prime Minister said he had consistently stressed that there was no military solution in Afghanistan. As such, Pakistan had all along supported an inclusive political settlement," the statement read.

The meeting of the extended Troika format on Afghanistan took place on Thursday in Islamabad and was attended by special representatives for Afghanistan from the US, China, Russia and Pakistan. The sides discussed the future of the Afghan government and their expectations regarding its composition and policies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Islamabad Prime Minister Russia China United States All From Government

Recent Stories

Dutch head for partial lockdown afer Covid record

Dutch head for partial lockdown afer Covid record

15 minutes ago
 Afghan crisis increasing risk of child marriage, U ..

Afghan crisis increasing risk of child marriage, Unicef warns

15 minutes ago
 MS DHQ hospital Vehari transferred over poor fcili ..

MS DHQ hospital Vehari transferred over poor fcilities, new MS notified

19 minutes ago
 UK turns pessimistic as COP26 climax nears

UK turns pessimistic as COP26 climax nears

19 minutes ago
 Global stocks rise in week dominated by inflation ..

Global stocks rise in week dominated by inflation fears

19 minutes ago
 WHO Says New 2Mln COVID Cases in Europe Last Week ..

WHO Says New 2Mln COVID Cases in Europe Last Week Marked Highest Weekly Rise Sin ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.