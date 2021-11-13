Pakistani Leader Notes Crucial Role of Troika Plus in Resolving Afghan Humanitarian Issues

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasized the crucial role of the Troika Plus format on Afghanistan, including Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan, in efforts to resolve the humanitarian crisis in the country, his office said on Friday.

The remark was made during a meeting with the special envoys of the so-called extended Troika format, after the representatives held talks on the Afghan issue in Islamabad.

"The Prime Minister laid a strong emphasis on provision of urgent humanitarian assistance as well as economic support to Afghanistan to avert the twin challenges of humanitarian crisis and economic collapse ... The Prime Minister highlighted the crucial role of Troika Plus in this context," the office said in a statement.

Khan also expressed hope that the international community would recognize the gravity of the situation and take urgent measures, including the release of frozen assets, to help alleviate the sufferings of the Afghan people.

"The Prime Minister emphasized the importance for the international community to have a pragmatic approach and constructive engagement with Afghanistan to address mutual concerns and promote common interests of Troika Plus countries," the statement read.

During the meeting, the Pakistani leader also underscored the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan for the security and prosperity of the entire region.

"The Prime Minister said he had consistently stressed that there was no military solution in Afghanistan. As such, Pakistan had all along supported an inclusive political settlement," the statement read.

The meeting of the extended Troika format on Afghanistan took place on Thursday in Islamabad and was attended by special representatives for Afghanistan from the US, China, Russia and Pakistan. The sides discussed the future of the Afghan government and their expectations regarding its composition and policies.